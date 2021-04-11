India logs nearly 1.7 lakh new covid cases in a fresh peak, over 900 deaths

  1. Home
April 12, 2021

Hitting another record daily high of 1,68,912 new coronavirus infections, India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,35,27,717, while the active cases breached the 12-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest this year, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in a row, the active cases increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.27 per cent, the data stated.

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are witnessing an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more hospitals for Covid patients and taking steps to address any shortage of medical supplies, besides enhancing curbs on the movement of people.

Meanwhile, a massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on April 11.

April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday warned KSRTC employees from going ahead with their indefinite agitation from April 7, saying that strict action will be taken against those who participated.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should not go on strike," he underlined.

After a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that while the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

The Chief Minister has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. "There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that the Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8 per cent as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he added.

He said that Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply and carry passengers. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers. Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8 per cent revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.

April 5,2021

Mumbai, Apr 5: Amid a major controversy and allegations of corruption, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned in the wake of the Bombay High Court order instituting a CBI probe against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and held discussions. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar too met Pawar Senior.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Deshmukh is on his way to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and formally hand over his resignation.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Deshmukh (70), a senior politician from Vidarbha, is a loyalist of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and a confidante of party’s general secretary Praful Patel.

April 2,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The city police has managed to arrest four persons among the miscreants who brutally attacked a Muslim youth after dragging him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus in the city last night just because he was asked by a girl to accompany him to the state capital during her job hunting trip.

24-year-old Asvid Anwar Muhammad, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city after last night’s attack by the Hindutva vigilante mob. 

Briefing about the incident, N Shashi Kumar, commissioner of Mangaluru city police said, a group waylaid the private bus near Kankanady bus stop and attacked the youth as he was accompanying a girl belonging to a different faith. The mob also stabbed the youth with a sharp weapon. However, his is now out of danger, said the top cop.

The arrested have been identified as Balachandra (28), resident of Attavar who has a case registered against him in Mangaluru East police station and in Kankandady police station, Dhanush Bhandary (25) resident of Kanduka, who has 4 cases in different police station against him including a murder case and a case at Mangaluru South police station, Jayaprakash (27) resident of Shakthinagar who has 4 cases at different police stations, while Anil Kumar (38) resident of Urwa who has an assault case registered against him in Mangaluru South police station.

“We have also registered a case under 307 and other sections of the IPC against the culprits,” he said.

The city police chief also said that the girl was on her way to Bengaluru to look for a job in digital marketing. As she was not familiar with Bengaluru, she had asked the boy to accompany her and help her find a job there. Both were reportedly good friends and completed their degree in the same college in the city.

