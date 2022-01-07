  1. Home
  2. India logs over 1.17L new covid cases; Omicron tally tops 3K

News Network
January 7, 2022

New Delhi, Jan 7: India reported 1,17,100 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, breaching the 1-lakh mark for the first time since June 7, according to government data.

The transmissible Omicron variant, which is leading a fresh surge of cases in the country, has been detected in 3,007 cases from 27 states so far and 1,199 have recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 302 deaths were reported due to the virus, bringing the national toll to 4,83,178. 

During the same period, 30,836 recoveries were reported and total recoveries are at 3,43,71,845. The daily positivity rate is at 7.74 per cent.

News Network
December 28,2021

flightscancelled.jpg

New York, Dec 28: Global travel chaos that convulsed the Christmas weekend spilled into Monday with major flight cancellations impacting millions returning from holiday breaks, as Covid-19 cases surge to record levels in Europe and several US states.

Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year's busiest travel periods -- with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.

Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3,000 flights already cancelled Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Opening the way for more people to return to work sooner and minimizing the prospect of mass labor shortages, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from 10 to five days in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption.

The guidelines, which are non-binding but closely followed by US businesses and policymakers, further suggest that the five-day isolation period be "followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others."

Cases in the United States are already on track to reach record highs in January, fueled by large pockets of unvaccinated residents as well as lack of access to quick and easy testing.

President Joe Biden said Monday some US hospitals could be "overrun" but that the country is generally well prepared to meet the latest surge and Americans need not "panic."

In a virtual meeting with state governors and top health advisors, Biden stressed that the rapid spread of Omicron would not have the same impact as the initial outbreak of Covid-19 or the Delta variant surge this year.

"Omicron is a source of concern, but it should not be a source of panic," he said.

Nationwide, the United States is closing in on the daily high of 250,000 cases recorded last January in the world's most affected nation, which has lost more than 816,000 people to the pandemic.

New measures in Europe

Governments worldwide are scrambling to boost vaccinations, stressing that the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated.

As several countries revive unpopular lockdowns, France stopped short of a stay-at-home order.

Ministers did call for employers to make staff work from home three days a week where possible after nationwide infections hit record-high figures -- in line with Denmark and Iceland, which also reported record daily cases.

Similarly to the United States, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would announce by the end of the week a reduction in the number of isolation and quarantine days required for those with Covid and their contacts.

England's Premier League, meanwhile, announced that a record 103 players and staff had tested positive in the past week.

And in Greece, authorities will require bars and restaurants to close at midnight from January 3, when establishments will also have to limit the number of diners per table to six.

China strategy tested

In the Chinese city of Xi'an, authorities were scrambling to contain the country's worst Covid outbreak in 21 months.

Desperate to keep a lid on the pandemic before February's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has stuck to a "zero-Covid" strategy, involving tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But there have been sporadic flare-ups.

Some 13 million residents are already confined to their homes in Xi'an, where Covid controls were tightened Monday to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving.

Two other Chinese cities also reported a case linked to Xi'an, as authorities urged migrant workers not to travel home in the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. 

News Network
December 30,2021

worldcovid.jpg

The number of daily new Covid cases worldwide has crossed one million for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, according to an AFP tally Thursday.

The figures for 23-29 December, the highest since the virus first emerged at the end of 2019, are based on tolls given daily by health authorities in each country.

More than 7.3 million new Covid-19 cases were detected around the world in the last seven days — an average of 1,045,000 infections every day — following a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The numbers are much higher than the last record before the current wave when daily cases stood at 817,000 on average between April 23 and 29.

A large share of the less serious or asymptomatic cases remain undetected despite ramped up testing in many countries since the pandemic began.

Also, testing policy varies from one country to another.

Global infections worldwide — on the rise since the middle of October — shot up by 44 per cent the previous week over a week earlier.

A Covid “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

“This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

More than 85 per cent of the new infections occurred in two regions worst hit by Omicron — Europe, which recorded 4,022,000 cases in the last seven days, up 36 per cent over the preceding week, and the United States and Canada which had a combined 2,264,000 cases in the same period, up 83 per cent.

However, Asia saw 268,000 cases, or a 12 per cent drop.

Covid deaths worldwide have continued to decline for three weeks now with 6,400 in the past week — a fall of six per cent over the previous week.

A record 14,800 daily deaths were registered between January 20 and 26. 

News Network
December 27,2021

surya1.jpg

Udupi, Dec 27: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya set social media abuzz as he asked Hindus to “dream big” and "convert" Pakistanis to Hinduism. 

The BJP leader also said that temples and mutts should set a target of converting people of other faiths back to Hinduism.

Speaking at the “Vishwarpanam” event at Krishna Mutt in Udupi, on Saturday, Surya said, “We should start dreaming big. We should start audaciously dreaming of the impossible and achieve it.”

And “what is dreaming big?”

 “It’s not just reconverting those Muslims or Christians near our homes. It should be our priority to convert those Muslims in today’s Pakistan to Hinduism,” Surya said, adding that when it happens “we will have Pakistan back in our geography”.

“This may seem impossible today as abolishing Article 370 and constructing Ram Mandir seemed earlier,” he said.

Such ‘ghar wapsi’ drive, he said, should begin from Karnataka as the state had a history of stopping the “intrusion and invasion from Mughals and other external forces in South India”.

Coming against the backdrop of the Assembly passing the controversial Anti-conversion Bill recently, these remarks went viral on social media on Sunday.

Reacting to the remarks, several social media users demanded the arrest of Surya under Anti-conversion law. “Let Mr Surya be the first person to be arrested under this law,” wrote a Shashidhar Hemmadi in his Facebook post. 

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge tweeted: “If everyone has a #GharWapsi as desired by the BJP, where exactly will they fit them in the varna system or will all be considered as Brahmins by default?”

JD(S) IT wing head Prathap Kanagal took a dig at the MP’s remarks, asking whether the Anti-Conversion Bill was not a hindrance to such a move.

“Bangalore south, are you not ashamed for voting this man to Parliament. Clearly education does not mean intellect!” wrote Twitter user Anand Srinivasan.

His comments also found support among a few. “So many are perturbed by mere mention of ghar wapsi, which means Tejasvi is doing it right,” wrote Twitter user @ChandraSirigeri.

“Tejasvi Surya is promising. He just needs to continue his hard work a(n)d gain more administrative skills. He has the possibility of becoming the future PM of India. If he does, it would be great,” wrote Nitin B.

