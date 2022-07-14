India logs over 20K new covid cases, 47 deaths - active cases stand at 1.39 lakh

  1. Home
July 15, 2022

New Delhi, July 15: India recorded 20,038 new Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,25,604, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (July 15, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,39,073. 

The country also reported 16,994 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,30,45,350, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.48 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 199.47 crore on Friday at 8 am. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.30 per cent, according to the ministry.

News Network
July 1,2022

Udupi, July 1: A 31-year-old woman has reportedly killed her three-and-half year old daughter and ended her life too at their home in an apartment in Channasandra of RR Nagar in South Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Deepa, and her daughter Riya, both residents of Mantri Alpyne apartment in Channasandra. Deepa, was a homemaker staying in the flat along with her husband Adarsh a software engineer and daughter Riya for the last few years.

The RR Nagar police said the couple hailed from Udupi district. Adarsh had married Deepa six years ago. Adarsh and other family members have told police that Deepa had some health issues and she used to often fall sick. She was disturbed over the issues. For the last one week she was suffering from fever and stomach pain and was undergoing treatment.

While the police suspect her health issues to be the reason behind such an extreme step, she has left a death note stating that nobody is responsible for it, but she felt life is full of s****. 

According to the preliminary investigation, police said that Adarsh returned home from work late in the night on Thursday. Upon entering the flat he found his wife and daughter in a hanging position. Shocked, Adarsh called up his family members, relatives and later alerted the Rajarajeshwarinagar police about the incident. 

The police reaching the spot found Deepa had killed her daughter by hanging her with her dupatta and later killed herself using a saree in the bedroom. The police have also found a death note in which Deepa has stated 'Nobody is responsible for it I just felt life is full of s**** I am sorry mom and Divya Love you Shona'. 

The police have learnt that Deepa had spoken to her sister around 5 pm, she must have taken the extreme step after that. We are going to inquire all the family members including Adarsh at the earliest to know more details about the incident and the marital life of the couple, a senior officer said. 

The police have taken up the case of murder and unnatural death have handed over the bodies of the duo to the family members and are investigating further.

News Network
July 5,2022

Lucknow, July 5: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday took Zee Hindustan anchor Rohit Ranjan into custody from his home in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area after the news channel aired a doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In the video, Gandhi made a comment about the Students’ Federation of India for attacking his Wayanad office on June 24. Gandhi described the attackers as children and said he had no ill-will against them, the Congress said.

This clip was doctored and aired by Zee Hindustan on July 1 to make it appear as if it was a comment about the killers of a tailor in Udaipur.

Zee Hindustan subsequently withdrew the content and issued an apology for the doctored video.

However, Congress’ head for media and publicity Pawan Khera on Monday said that a first information report was filed against the channel as it was a “repeat offender”. By the time it issued an apology, the “damage had already been done”, he added.

Khera said that FIRs have been registered in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in connection with the doctored clip.

Cops quarrel

On Tuesday morning, high drama unfolded outside Ranjan’s home as police officers from Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh and Congress-led Chhattisgarh fought to get Ranjan’s custody, a video showed.

The Raipur Police alleged that they were obstructed by their Uttar Pradesh counterparts while they tried to arrest Ranjan, PTI reported.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agarwal said that as the officers were completing the formality of the arrest procedure, the Uttar Pradesh Police forcefully took Ranjan away. Agarwal said that the Raipur Police had a warrant for arresting the anchor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ranjan said in a tweet that the Chhattisgarh Police officers had arrived at his home to arrest him without informing the local police. He tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police and Chief Minister Adityanath in his post. In response, the Raipur Police said that there was no “such rule to inform” and requested him to join the investigation.

The Ghaziabad Police also responded to Ranjan, saying that the local officials had taken cognisance of the matter.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had also shared the misleading video on social media, prompting the Congress to file complaints against two saffron party MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Subrat Pathak and three others in Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday wrote to BJP President JP Nadda, asking that the leaders should apologise for sharing the video or face legal action.

Ramesh said that they were “deliberately and enthusiastically” sharing a modified report that was aired on Zee News at 9 pm on July 1.

On Monday, Congress’ social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate accused Rathore of sedition and for spreading fake news to disturb India’s communal harmony.

News Network
July 14,2022

The government of the United Arab Emirates and the private sector of the United States will invest in a $2 billion project to set up agricultural parks in India with technical support from Israel.

The project is likely to be announced at the first I2U2 summit which will be held later on Thursday. The summit will see the leaders of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States exploring joint initiatives to contribute to food security around the world amid disruptions in the global supply chain for agricultural products due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, will virtually join President Joe Biden of the US and Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel for a summit, which will launch a new four-nation bloc called I2U2. The leaders of the four nations will discuss cooperation in agricultural technology as well as for ensuring global food security.

 “There will be a significant announcement around food security and agricultural technology, which is an area where all four countries can come together to help deal with an immediate crisis facing the entire world,” Biden’s National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, told journalists aboard the ‘Air Force One’, the special aircraft of the US president, en route to Tel Aviv.

The food prices around the world skyrocketed over the past few months as Russia deployed warships to block grain exports from Ukraine’s port on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Turkey, however, on Wednesday hosted talks among representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations. The Turkish government later claimed to have made some progress towards resuming supply of grains from the ports of the East European nation.

Biden is on his maiden tour to Israel after taking over as the US president in January 2021. He and his host Lapid will later in the day virtually join Modi and Mohamed bin Zayed for the first I2U2 (Israel, India, US, UAE) summit.

“And we’ll have a $2 billion project, which the UAE is helping to fund, for agricultural parks in India, which is focused on the food security challenge, among some other things that will be announced,” a senior US official said, adding: “We’ll have some more details about it tomorrow (July 15). Israel is lending some of its technological expertise apart from some support from the US private sector.”

The I2U2 was conceived when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in October 2021 and joined his then counterpart in the Government of Israel, Yair Lapid, to hold a virtual meeting with Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the UAE.

Lapid later took over as the Prime Minister on July 1 last, succeeding Naftali Bennett.

Sullivan cited India’s long-standing ties and engagement in the Middle East when he was asked by a journalist why the US wanted the South Asian nation to be a part of the new bloc being informally called the “West Asian Quad”. He also referred to India’s relationships not just with the Gulf countries, but also with Israel. “And, so just as the United States can play a critical and central role in helping deepen Israel’s integration into the region, India has a role to play in that as well.”

“So bringing together Israel, India, and the United Arab Emirates, especially around an issue where the four countries have unique capacities on agricultural technology, leading to greater food production and an alleviation of the food security challenge — this is the kind of thing that really fulfils the President’s (Joe Biden’s) vision of a more integrated, more globally engaged Middle East across the board,” said the US National Security Advisor.

He also added that the US was keen to take its engagement with Israel and the rest of Middle East beyond the one focussed only on terrorism and wars. “This is a different kind of approach, and it’s about expanding partnerships, expanding the geography rather than contracting or narrowing it,” said the US NSA.

He said that the I2U2 could become a feature of the broader region, just as the Quad had become a central pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the US.

The Quad is a coalition forged by India, Australia, Japan and the US to counter China’s expansionist aspirations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi on Tuesday, adding: “It intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies”.

India's move to join the US, the UAE and Israel in the new bloc reflected its keenness to take advantage of the Abraham Accords to deepen engagement with Israel without risking its relations with the Arab nations of the Persian Gulf. 

