India logs over 27K fresh covid cases including over 20K from Kerala – Here’re latest developments

New Delhi, Mar 13: India logged 27,254 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is 4.6 per cent lower than yesterday's cases (28,591). The country also reported 219 deaths.

The test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stood at 2.26 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 14 days.

At 20,240, Kerala leads the states with most number of daily cases. The state also reported 67 Covid deaths.

Tamil Nadu with 1,608 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,190) and Karnataka (803) were other southern states with most cases in a day. Telangana reported 249 cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in terms of overall Covid cases, reported just five new cases in a day. It also reported 46 deaths.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths. Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also reported zero Covid deaths.

Delhi reported 22 fresh cases but no Covid deaths over a 24-hour period. The test positivity rate in the city stands at 0.04 per cent. Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7.

The Goa government has made five-day quarantine compulsory for people, specially students and those coming for work purposes from Kerala, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the southern state, officials said. In a notification issued on Sunday, the Goa administration also extended the ongoing statewide curfew till September 20, continuing ban on several activities, including casinos, in the coastal state.

Mizoram with 541 Covid cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state reported two Covid deaths.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said vaccination was the only medicine to boost the economy as it allows people to conduct businesses regularly or farmers to carry out farming activity.

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed the 74 crore mark, the Union Ministry of Health said yesterday. "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 74 crore Covid vaccine doses administered," the Ministry posted on Twitter and also shared a picture.