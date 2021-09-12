  1. Home
  2. India logs over 27K fresh covid cases including over 20K from Kerala – Here’re latest developments

News Network
September 13, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 13: India logged 27,254 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is 4.6 per cent lower than yesterday's cases (28,591). The country also reported 219 deaths.

The test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stood at 2.26 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 14 days.

At 20,240, Kerala leads the states with most number of daily cases. The state also reported 67 Covid deaths.

Tamil Nadu with 1,608 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,190) and Karnataka (803) were other southern states with most cases in a day. Telangana reported 249 cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in terms of overall Covid cases, reported just five new cases in a day. It also reported 46 deaths.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths. Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also reported zero Covid deaths.

Delhi reported 22 fresh cases but no Covid deaths over a 24-hour period. The test positivity rate in the city stands at 0.04 per cent. Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7.

The Goa government has made five-day quarantine compulsory for people, specially students and those coming for work purposes from Kerala, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the southern state, officials said. In a notification issued on Sunday, the Goa administration also extended the ongoing statewide curfew till September 20, continuing ban on several activities, including casinos, in the coastal state.

Mizoram with 541 Covid cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state reported two Covid deaths.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said vaccination was the only medicine to boost the economy as it allows people to conduct businesses regularly or farmers to carry out farming activity.

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed the 74 crore mark, the Union Ministry of Health said yesterday. "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 74 crore Covid vaccine doses administered," the Ministry posted on Twitter and also shared a picture. 

News Network
September 12,2021

Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime continues with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian enclave. 

They launched a number of missiles at a site near al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central district of Deir al-Balah early Sunday, Palestine's Safa news agency said, citing local sources.

Israeli helicopter gunships also attacked a site west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli warplanes bombed a site on the coastal road west of Rafah.

Palestinian sources in Gaza said the overnight strikes damaged homes and other buildings in the targeted areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military, for its part, claimed in a statement that its aircraft targeted an underground rocket production workshop belonging to Hamas resistance movement, as well as a weapons storage site, a training facility, and a tunnel. 

The statement alleged that the strikes were conducted after two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli-occupied territories earlier in the day.  

Early Saturday, Israel carried out several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian resistance fighters reportedly fired a rocket at the occupied territories in response to a new crackdown on prisoners.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid. The area’s unemployment rate stands at 45.1 percent, according to PCBS.

News Network
September 13,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 13: An Air India Express flight which took off from Kerala for Sharjah, in the UAE, on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch.

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson said.

According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred at around 7 am.

The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half an hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram.

News Network
August 30,2021

Dubai, Aug 30: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal law to establish a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

The institution aims to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms based on the provisions of the UAE Constitution, laws and legislation in force in the country, as well as relevant international conventions.

According to state news agency Wam, the NHRI will be established and headquartered in Abu Dhabi and may open additional branches and establish offices in other emirates.

It will participate in the development of a national action plan to promote and protect human rights in the country and propose a mechanism for its implementation.

It will also raise public awareness through seminars, conferences and panel discussions, and submit proposals, recommendations and advice to the relevant authorities on ways to promote, protect and pursue human rights.

The institution will also submit proposals on the extent to which national legislation and laws are compatible with international treaties and conventions on human rights to which the UAE is a party, and track human rights abuses and violations, verify their authenticity, and report them to the relevant authorities.

Participating in international and regional fora concerned with human rights is also a mandate for the institution.

Membership of the NHRI

The NHRI will have a board of trustees of at least 11 members, including the Chairperson, with at least half of the members working on a full-time basis.

The mechanism for selecting members of the NHRI will be decided by the UAE President. They will encompass advisory bodies, academics, civil society institutions and those with technical and professional expertise, while taking into account the appropriate representation of women.

The term of membership of the NHRI will be four years, renewable once, beginning from the date of the issuance of the resolution.

The Board will meet periodically at least once every three months. The Chairperson, at the request of the majority of the members, may invite the Board to an extraordinary meeting at any time.

Decisions shall be taken by a majority vote of the members present. In the case of a tie, the Chairman shall have the casting vote.

The establishment of this key mechanism stems from the UAE’s eagerness to develop its institutional structure of human rights in a way that will enhance the country’s position and highlight its role in advancing it.

In developing this law, the UAE sought advice from international organisations, most notably, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which provided legal and technical assistance to draft the NHRI law.

