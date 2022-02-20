India records 19,968 new covid cases, 673 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Feb 20: India recorded 19,968 new Covid-19 cases, 673 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,11,903, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (February 20, 2022). The active cases stand at 2,24,187.

A decrease of 29,552 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 48,847 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,20,86,383.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.28 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 175.37 crore. As many as 11,87,766 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on Friday said that the government has invited other vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with scientists and develop vaccines in the country.

Dr VK Paul also advised all the citizens not to lower the guard against the Covid-19 pandemic as the current surge has settled.

"We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said.

"We invited other vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with our scientists and develop vaccines on our soil. Later, they manufactured vaccines and offered us to buy them demanding sovereign immunity waiver, but this was not acceptable to the government," he added.