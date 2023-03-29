India records 2,151 new cases, highest in 5 months; 7 deaths

  1. Home
News Network
March 29, 2023

New Delhi, Mar 29: India recorded 2,151 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday (March 29), taking the tally of active cases to 11,903, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This number is the highest in the last five months.

The daily positivity rate, according to the health ministry, stands at 1.51 per cent. Seven covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours – three from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, and one from Karnataka.

The active cases at 922, now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's website, 220,65,76,697 doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far, with 11,336 people getting the injections under the nationwide vaccination drive.

News Network
March 29,2023

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.

Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.

"In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.

The restoration of Faizal's membership comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in the matter.

News Network
March 27,2023

Mumbai, Mar 27: Upset by Rahul Gandhi's "My name is not Savarkar, won't apologise" comment after his disqualification as an MP, ally Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned of "fissures in the Maharashtra opposition alliance" if the Congress leader didn't stop "insulting our God".

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that we have come together, that's right, we have come together to save democracy and constitution in this country. But do not make any statements that will create fissures. They (BJP) are trying to provoke you, if we miss this timing, then our country will surely go towards autocracy," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, along with the NCP, have been in an alliance since they formed a coalition government in Maharashtra in 2019. They stayed in the alliance even after a coup in the Shiv Sena brought down Uddhav Thackeray's government and rebel Eknath Shinde took power in an alliance with the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Hindu ideologue Vinayak "Veer" Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year had sparked a rift between the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's party. The allies had smoothed over differences at the time, with Mr Thackeray's top aide Sanjay Raut joining Rahul Gandhi's march.

On Saturday, when Rahul Gandhi was asked about his refusal to apologise for his comments on democracy in the UK or for the "Modi surname" remark that led to his conviction in a court, he said: "My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi and Gandhi doesn't apologise."

In a sharp reaction, Uddhav Thackeray said he considered Savarkar his idol and the Congress leader should refrain from insulting him.

"Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that you walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Sanjay Raut walked with you, we are with you. But I want to tell Rahul Gandhi openly that this fight is for saving democracy. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar is our God, we won't tolerate his insult. We will not tolerate this at all."

An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna doubled down on his condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

"What happened with Rahul Gandhi in defamation case is injustice, but by insulting Savarkar, he can't win the battle of truth. Gandhi is born into a family who sacrificed their lives for the country and that is the truth, but even Savarkar and his family has worked for the country. Insulting Savarkar will reduce sympathy for Rahul Gandhi," the editorial said.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after a Surat court sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Uddhav Thackeray urged Rahul Gandhi to "not get provoked and to come together to save India's democracy".

"Modi is not India. Did our freedom fighters lay down their lives for this? Questioning Modi is not about insulting India," he said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi have decide to meet to sort out their differences, state Congress chief Nana Patole, as quoted by a news agency said on Monday.

News Network
March 15,2023

Representative Image

 

Haveri, Mar 15: Tension prevailed in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday as an incident of stone pelting by hardline hindutva activists on a mosque, Muslim houses and a school led to people of the two communities coming into a confrontational position.

Police has made elaborate security arrangements and is making an all out effort to rein in the situation. At least 15 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. 

Saffron activists, who pelted stones on the mosque, claimed that when they had taken the procession of Sangolli Rayanna (a martyr who fought the British), a section of Muslims had pelted stones on them and disrupted the procession. Stones were pelted at a similar programme last week.

On Tuesday when their rally was disrupted, the saffron activists pelted stones on the mosque, houses of Muslims and also damaged their vehicles, police sources said. Locals said that saffron activists had pelted stones on the local Urdu school and students had run outside from the classes and stood on the streets crying for help.

The group had also attacked an auto driver and smashed his vehicle. As tension mounts, police have made tight security measures and deputed policemen at the localities where Muslims live in large numbers.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, reacting to the incident, said that it is wrong on anyone's part to pelt stones during the rally of Sangolli Rayanna and police will lodge complaints and initiate action. However, he said he was not aware of the stone-pelting incident on Tuesday.

"I don't have information on the stone pelting incident at the mosque. Will get details," he said.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah stated that the strife should be resolved amicably without giving any room for violence. The police should maintain peace, and whoever violates the law should be punished, he added.

