  2. India records 22K new covid cases, 325 deaths in last 24 hours

February 19, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 19: India recorded 22,270 new Covid-19 cases, 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,11,230, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (February 19, 2022). 

The active cases stand at 2,53,739.

A decrease of 38,353 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 60,298 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,20,37,536. 

The active cases comprise 0.59 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent.

February 14,2022

Patna, Feb 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka as "completely meaningless" and said it requires no debate.

Giving the example of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said, “The hijab controversy is meaningless. In Bihar school, everyone wears the same type of clothes but if someone puts something on her head (hijab) or sandalwood on the forehead, what can be done about it?"

Nitish Kumar further said that all people have their own way of life and no one should interfere in it.

“The hijab controversy is nothing special in our eyes. Some people have their own way. We do not interfere in that," said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar said that there is no need for debate or attention on things like the hijab controversy. “Some things don't need attention. What is the need to argue about all these things?" Nitish Kumar said.

The controversy over hijab in Karnataka began on January 1, 2022, when Muslim schoolgirls at Udupi Women's Pre-University college were stopped from attending classes while wearing hijab.

Since then, multiple incidents have taken place all over Karnataka where Muslim girls have come to classes wearing hijabs and Hindu students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest.

The Muslim girl students have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court in this regard. The matter is now sub-judice in the High Court.

February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Congress legislators wore black bands to the Karnataka legislature session on Monday to protest against the BJP government’s handling of the hijab row and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau for the Republic Day parade. 

Congress legislators sat through Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s address to both houses of the legislature with black bands on their arms. 

“We’re wearing the black band to protest the raking up of the Hijab issue. It is the BJP government that made boys wear saffron stoles, which is something RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa himself admitted. He even said saffron will replace the tricolour on the Red Fort, and no action has been taken against him,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. 

 “The black band protest is also meant to condemn the rejection of Narayana Guru’s tableau,” he added. 

The rejection of Narayana Guru’s tableau put the ruling BJP in a spot. The social reformer hail from Kerala, it was the Pinarayi Vijayan government that proposed the tableau - but he has followers in some parts of Karnataka, especially the coastal region where the BJP is strong. 

Later in the day, Siddaramaiah will chair the Congress Legislature Party meeting where legislators will formulate a strategy to attack the BJP government during the session. It is likely that the party will explore the option of raising the Hijab issue, which is currently before the High Court for adjudication. 

“We will raise the law-and-order issue, corruption, the 40% commission charge levelled by contractors and other failures of the government,” Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar told reporters.

February 17,2022

A new study on Wednesday again pegged India's Covid-19 mortality at 3.2-3.7 million by November 2021 providing yet another piece of evidence in support of huge under-counting of Covid deaths in India.

Christophe Guilmoto, a researcher at Centre de Sciences Humaines, Delhi has estimated India's Covid death toll at almost six to eight times higher than the official toll, months after the ferocious second wave -- turning India into one of the world's most severely Covid-affected nations.

For comparison, by early November, India’s official Covid toll was 4,59,000, which has now crossed the 5 lakh mark

If 3.2–3.7 million Covid-19 deaths are taken into account, India would emerge as the country with by far the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, well ahead of the USA (0.8 million), Brazil (0.6), or Mexico (0.3).

With such revised estimates, the global Covid death toll would rise by several million to 7.8–8.3 million till November 1, 2021.

Another outcome of the new estimation relates to Covid mortality rates. The highest crude Covid death rates per inhabitant in November 2021 are observed in Peru with 6 per 1,000 and in Eastern Europe where several countries record rates above 3 per 1,000.

India’s revised Covid-19 death rate of 2.3–2.6 per 1,000 is four times as high as the world's average (0.6) and would place India at the 13-19th rank among the most affected countries — rather than at the 127th rank according to official estimates.

The Union Health Ministry earlier rejected past findings with similar conclusions, noting that underlying assumptions of such studies were flawed.

"We are used to criticisms of our computations. But a gap existed between the deaths reported by the government and what was reported from the ground. There was indirect evidence of serious underestimate, but it was difficult to estimate," Guilmoto said.

The CSH scientist arrived at his estimate by looking at Covid-19 mortality in four different sets of populations and subsequently adopting a novel triangulation process for national death estimates.

The four data sets that he used for the study are (1) general population from Kerala (26,628 Covid deaths) (2) MLAs and MPs (43 deaths with a death rate of 7.4 per 1,000), (2) railway employees (1,952 deaths with rate of 1.5) and (4) school teachers in Karnataka (268 deaths with a rate of 1.36).

These four data sets were used because of the reliability of death estimation, regional representativeness, and demographic characteristics. "Covid-19 data from most of the states was not up to the mark, apart from Kerala and to some extent Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," he said.

In January, Prabhat Jha from the University of Toronto and his coworkers published a study in Science, in which they estimated 3.2 million Covid deaths in India between June 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, the majority of which occurred from April 1 to July 1, 2021. This is six to seven times higher than the official estimate.

India’s reported Covid death totals are widely believed to be under-reported because of factors like incomplete certification and misattribution to chronic diseases. "Our study finds that Indian Covid-19 deaths are substantially greater than estimated from official reports," Jha reported.

Guilmoto’s study has appeared in the journal PLOS One.

