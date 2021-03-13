India records 24,882 new covid cases, highest in nearly 3 months; 140 deaths 

New Delhi, Mar 13: India added over one lakh forty thousand coronavirus infections in seven days with 24,882 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours on Saturday, the highest since December 20, 2020.

On Friday, the country had reported 23,285 cases.

The nationwide Covid-19 tally has reached 1,13,33,728, while the death toll increased to 1,58,446 with 140 daily new fatalities, data updated at 9 am showed.

The total number of active case rose to 2,02,022, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours. The country has registered 1,41,640 cases in seven days.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,09,73,260, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.