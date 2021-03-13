  1. Home
  2. India records 24,882 new covid cases, highest in nearly 3 months; 140 deaths 

News Network
March 13, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 13: India added over one lakh forty thousand coronavirus infections in seven days with 24,882 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours on Saturday, the highest since December 20, 2020.

On Friday, the country had reported 23,285 cases.

The nationwide Covid-19 tally has reached 1,13,33,728, while the death toll increased to 1,58,446 with 140 daily new fatalities, data updated at 9 am showed. 

The total number of active case rose to 2,02,022, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours. The country has registered 1,41,640 cases in seven days.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,09,73,260, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

News Network
March 10,2021

New Delhi, Mar 10: On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao, Google shared a Doodle commemorating 'India's Satellite Man'.

Professor Rao, who passed away in 2017, was an Indian space scientist and chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who propelled India's space program to dizzying heights. The doodle which was shared featured a sketch of Professor Rao with a background of the Earth and shooting stars.

The description on Google Doodle's website read, "Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Prof Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India's space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes."

Professor Rao returned back to India in the year 1966 and started an extensive high-energy astronomy program at the Physical Research Laboratory, which was the country's premier institution for space sciences, before spearheading his country's satellite program in 1972.

He even supervised the launch of India's first satellite, 'Aryabhata', in 1975. It was one of over 20 satellites he developed that transformed much of rural India by advancing communication and meteorological services.

As per Google, "From 1984 to 1994, Prof. Rao continued to propel his nation's space program to stratospheric heights as chairman of India's Space Research Organization."

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2017.

Professor Rao became the first-ever Indian to be inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame in the year 2013, the same year that PSLV launched India's first interplanetary mission 'Mangalyaan', which was a satellite that orbits Mars today.

His experiments on a number of Pioneer and Explorer spacecraft led to a complete understanding of the solar cosmic-ray phenomena and the electromagnetic state of the interplanetary space.

News Network
March 5,2021

Nearly nine months after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed its charge sheet in the case that involves the drug angle behind the mysterious death.

The accused in the case include his live-in partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and his friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant.

They allegedly used the get drugs for the actor.

Sushant (34), who had acted in Bollywood films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019), was found dead on June 14 at his duplex flat in Mount Blanc building at Bandra here.

The Bandra police station in Mumbai registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case, however, following the first information report (FIR) registered by the actor’s father Krishna Kishore Singh in Bihar and growing demand for a detailed probe and request by the Bihar government, the Supreme Court ordered a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On August 19, the CBI formally took over the case and then the Enforcement Directorate (ED) joined in to probe the financial angle and NCB was roped in to investigate the drugs angle.

It needs to be mentioned here that the NCB has 180 days to file the charge sheet under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

There are two sets of cases that were registered by NCB – FIR 15/2020 and FIR 16/2020 – and there seems to be a common thread, according to the investigations conducted so far by the federal anti-drug agency. While 15/2020 deals with the drug angle vis-à-vis Sushant Singh Rajput case, 16/2020 involves a probe of the larger Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.

Over the last five-plus months, the NCB had gathered evidence through searches, narcotics seizures, data analysis, statements and technical investigation. WhatsApp chats of the suspects have also been analysed in detail.

The NCB has arrested around 30 persons during the investigations – which include drug suppliers, peddlers and couriers. 

It needs to be mentioned that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had come under fierce attack of the BJP and the social media over the investigations of the case.

News Network
March 13,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 13: In the wake of the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters and fear of a second wave, Karnataka has capped the number of people who can congregate in public places and celebrations.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Jawaid Akhtar on Friday.

Previously, social and cultural events like marriages, birthday celebrations, death ceremonies/burials had a cap of 500 people. As many as 376 people were allowed for every 1,000 sq meter area with 3.25 sq meter per person. Previously, for a 500 sq m area, a maximum of 158 people were allowed.

Now, with the same 3.25 sq meter per person area, 500 people are being allowed at marriages if it is an open space. However, only 200 are allowed if it is a hall or a closed space. For birthday celebrations, 100 are allowed in open spaces, and 50 in closed spaces. At funerals, 100 people are allowed if it is an open space, 50 if closed. At cremations and burials, however, only 50 are allowed. For all other congregations, only 100 are allowed if the hall can accommodate.

For religious gatherings, 500 are allowed in open spaces, and in political gatherings 500 are allowed if the space is open. The State has also enhanced the testing targets of various districts sharing border with Maharashtra and Kerala.

While Belagavi has a target of 4,000 tests/day, Bengaluru and BBMP together have 40,000 tests' target per day, Dakshina Kannada 3,000 tests/day, Mysuru 5,000 tests per day, Kodagu 1,000 tests/day, Udupi 2,000 tests/day, Tumakuru 3,500 tests/day, and Vijayapura 2,000 tests/day.

Among these districts Dakshina Kannada has many international arrivals, and Tumakuru has many daily travellers who travel to Bengaluru. These targets are lesser than what the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee had recommended for the border districts. As opposed to the previous testing of at least 10 contacts for every positive case, 20 high risk contacts of every positive positive have to be tested.

