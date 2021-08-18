India records 36,401 new covid cases; 530 deaths; active caseload 3,64,129, lowest in 149 days

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Coming to the defence of party MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Congress in Karnataka on Thursday termed the Enforcement Directorate's searches on properties linked to him as "politically motivated", inviting a strong rebuttal from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Congres accused the ruling BJP of using the central agencies to target leaders of opposition parties.

Hitting back at the Congress for attacking the BJP and terming the searches politically motivated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it as the "usual slogan" of that party's leaders to cover their misdeeds.

Several of Khan's supporters and Congress workers wearing black bands gathered near Khan's residence where searches are on and shouted slogans accusing the ruling BJP of targeting party leaders and questioned as to why the central agencies were not probing saffron party leaders allegedly involved in corruption.

"The ED raid on former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT, etc," senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Condemning the searches, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said it is an attempt to harass Khan, who has the capacity to face it legally, as he accused the central agency of discrimination by targeting only opposition leaders.

"About one-and-a-half to two years ago, the ED had issued him (Khan) notice and questioned him and he had told me that he had answered all the queries. When such is the situation, it is my feeling that raids were not required. Probably this is to harass him, but I'm confident that he will come out clean within the framework of law," he said.

Questioning as to why central agencies were not probing allegations against BJP leaders, Shivakumar claimed things are being done to their (BJP leaders) own benefit.

"Is everyone in the BJP clean? Is their businesses and transaction pure...there is lot of discrimination (by central agencies)," he alleged.

Some supporters of Khan even held a small prayer meeting outside his residence, in support of their leader.

The simultaneous searches at houses and offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about six locations began at 6 am, official sources said.

Security personnel were seen at Khan's new bungalow near Cantonment railway station here and other properties like his flats and businesses, including the National Travels offices in the city, where ED officials are conducting searches in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 4,000 crore IMA ponzi scam.

Responding to a question on Congress' allegations, Chief Minister Bommai said, "I'm neither an ED or IT officer to answer all this. Congress people have become experts on ED and IT, they have experience. Those who are involved in illegal activities will be raided.. can everyone's house be raided?"

Describing comments by Congress leaders terming searches as politically motivated as their "usual slogan", he said "to cover their misdeeds they have been saying this.. this is not the first time. The raids and seizures will be under the scrutiny of the court in coming days."

To Congress' question as to why raids are not being conducted on BJP leaders, Bommai said agencies like ED and IT conduct raids based on the information they have. "They can't do it just because someone has made certain allegations."

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.

He had even served as a Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the past.