  1. Home
  2. India records 36,401 new covid cases; 530 deaths; active caseload 3,64,129, lowest in 149 days

India records 36,401 new covid cases; 530 deaths; active caseload 3,64,129, lowest in 149 days

News Network
August 19, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 19: India on Thursday recorded 36,401 new Covid-19 cases and 530 deaths, according to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

39,157 individuals recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 97.53 per cent.

The active caseload currently stands at 3,64,129, lowest in 149 days.

The country's total caseload now adds up to 3,23,22,258. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today announced the resumption of high schools - Classes 9-12 - from August 23.

The government also decided to impose a night curfew across the state starting 9 pm till 5 am everyday; At present, Karnataka has a night curfew daily that starts 10 pm to 5 am. It has now been advanced by an hour.

A decision on resuming primary schools has been deferred till the last week of August to factor in the possible third wave of Covid-19 and the way the infection is likely to spread.

“We have decided to reopen schools in two phases,” Bommai said after a meeting of experts, ministers and officials. “In the first phase, Classes 9-12 will start from August 23 subject to conditions. There will be two batches of students - the first batch will have classes for three days and the second batch on another three days,” he said. “In effect, students will have classes on alternate days.”

The government will decide on resuming classes up to Class 8 based on the projections for the third wave of the pandemic and its intensity. “Experts said this will be decided in the last week of August,” Bommai said.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, all Karnataka districts bordering the two states will have a weekend curfew, Bommai said, adding that a detailed order would be issued soon.

The meeting was attended by Narayana Health chief Dr Devi Shetty who heads a task force to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19, cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other ministers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 5,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Coming to the defence of party MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Congress in Karnataka on Thursday termed the Enforcement Directorate's searches on properties linked to him as "politically motivated", inviting a strong rebuttal from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Congres accused the ruling BJP of using the central agencies to target leaders of opposition parties.

Hitting back at the Congress for attacking the BJP and terming the searches politically motivated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it as the "usual slogan" of that party's leaders to cover their misdeeds.

Several of Khan's supporters and Congress workers wearing black bands gathered near Khan's residence where searches are on and shouted slogans accusing the ruling BJP of targeting party leaders and questioned as to why the central agencies were not probing saffron party leaders allegedly involved in corruption.

"The ED raid on former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan is politically motivated and an attempt by BJP to intimidate leaders from opposition parties. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED, IT, etc," senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Condemning the searches, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said it is an attempt to harass Khan, who has the capacity to face it legally, as he accused the central agency of discrimination by targeting only opposition leaders.

"About one-and-a-half to two years ago, the ED had issued him (Khan) notice and questioned him and he had told me that he had answered all the queries. When such is the situation, it is my feeling that raids were not required. Probably this is to harass him, but I'm confident that he will come out clean within the framework of law," he said.

Questioning as to why central agencies were not probing allegations against BJP leaders, Shivakumar claimed things are being done to their (BJP leaders) own benefit.

"Is everyone in the BJP clean? Is their businesses and transaction pure...there is lot of discrimination (by central agencies)," he alleged.

Some supporters of Khan even held a small prayer meeting outside his residence, in support of their leader.

The simultaneous searches at houses and offices belonging to the Chamarajpet legislator at about six locations began at 6 am, official sources said.

Security personnel were seen at Khan's new bungalow near Cantonment railway station here and other properties like his flats and businesses, including the National Travels offices in the city, where ED officials are conducting searches in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 4,000 crore IMA ponzi scam.

Responding to a question on Congress' allegations, Chief Minister Bommai said, "I'm neither an ED or IT officer to answer all this. Congress people have become experts on ED and IT, they have experience. Those who are involved in illegal activities will be raided.. can everyone's house be raided?"

Describing comments by Congress leaders terming searches as politically motivated as their "usual slogan", he said "to cover their misdeeds they have been saying this.. this is not the first time. The raids and seizures will be under the scrutiny of the court in coming days."

To Congress' question as to why raids are not being conducted on BJP leaders, Bommai said agencies like ED and IT conduct raids based on the information they have. "They can't do it just because someone has made certain allegations."

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.

He had even served as a Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the past. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 8,2021

tokyo.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 8: The Tokyo 2020 Games were declared closed by IOC chief Thomas Bach on Sunday, ending the "most challenging Olympic journey" after a year's pandemic delay and threats of cancellation.

Bach called them "unprecedented Olympic Games" as he addressed the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, which was bereft of fans as Japan battles to contain a record coronavirus outbreak.

"In these difficult times we are all living through, you give the world the most precious of gifts: hope," the International Olympic Committee president told athletes at the ceremony.

"And now I have to mark the end of this most challenging Olympic journey to Tokyo: I declare the Games of the 32nd Olympiad closed," he added.

It marked a low-key end to an extraordinary Olympics that have mostly played out in empty venues with only athletes, team officials and media present.

Athletes have lived in strict biosecure conditions with social distancing at the Olympic Village and instructions to wear masks unless eating, sleeping, training or competing.

Bach has described how the IOC considered cancelling the Olympics and claiming the costs on its insurance policy but said officials ploughed ahead with holding the Games "for the athletes".

"Some were already speaking of 'Ghost Games'," he told an IOC session earlier on Sunday.

"What we have seen here is that on the contrary the athletes have brought soul to the Olympic Games."

On Sunday, the climax of the biggest sports event since the pandemic, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the men's marathon and the USA edged China at the top of the medals table.

The United States scored victories in volleyball, track cycling and basketball to top the tally with 39 gold medals, just one ahead of China.

The Olympics were plagued by low Japanese support as they went ahead with Tokyo and other regions under a state of emergency and with infections multiplying to new highs.

But Japan's record haul of 27 golds to finish third on the table has won hearts. Britain were fourth with 22 and the Russian Olympic Committee, the team for Russian athletes after their country was banned for systematic doping, were fifth with 20.

"We believe our athletes' earnest spirit and all-out performance moved people," said Tsuyoshi Fukui, chef de mission for the Japanese team.

A succession of big names have failed to perform in Japan, where new sports skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate have brought young new stars to the fore.

But marathon world record holder Kipchoge showed his class, kicking in the closing stages and clocking 2hr 08min 38sec to retain the title he won in 2016.

"I know there were a lot of people against holding this Olympics due to the coronavirus," said a flag-waving, 47-year-old fan on the marathon route who gave his name as Tsujita.

"But I am glad it took place. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone."

The marathon, moved north to Sapporo to avoid Tokyo's summer heat, was one of the few events to allow spectators.

Fears of a major outbreak among the mostly vaccinated Olympic athletes and officials proved unfounded and 430 cases were picked up during the Games, including 32 in the Olympic Village.

But the virus has lurked as an ever-present threat. Victory celebrations were muted, with lonely laps of honour. But the athletes' emotions were on full view.

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles provided the most jaw-dropping moment when she abruptly pulled out of competition over a bout of the "twisties", a disorientating mental block.

Biles, widely acknowledged as the greatest gymnast in history, recovered sufficiently to claim a redemptive bronze medal in her final event, the beam.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Games and Canada's Quinn became the first openly transgender Olympic medallist, with gold in the women's football.

In other highlights, the US men's team won their fourth consecutive men's basketball crown, US swimmer Caeleb Dressel assumed the mantle of Michael Phelps with five gold medals in the pool and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah achieved a sprint double on the track.

Among the final events on Sunday, Jason Kenny claimed the men's keirin to become the first Briton to win seven Olympic titles.

The Americans started the day two golds behind China but the women's basketball and volleyball titles and US track cyclist Jennifer Valente's omnium victory put them top of the table.

The Olympic flag was passed to 2024 hosts Paris at the ceremony. But the Olympic circus will reconvene in just six months when Beijing, faced with boycott threats and a renewed coronavirus emergency, holds the Winter Games in February. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.