  2. India records 4,002 new covid deaths, 84,332 infections in 24 hours

News Network
June 12, 2021

New Delhi, Jan 12: The daily Covid-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day with the country reporting 84,332 fresh cases, its lowest in 70 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally has climbed to 2,93,59,155. The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,67,081 with 4,002 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases further declined to 10,80,690 accounting for 3.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.07 per cent.  

India's active caseload declined to less than 11 lakh after 63 days while 84,332 new cases reported in 24 hours are the lowest in 70 days, the ministry said.

Also, 20,44,131 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday taking the total number to 37,42,42,384.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for the 19th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 4.94 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 30th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,79,11,384, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.25 per cent, the data stated. 

News Network
June 2,2021

Bengaluru, June 2: All export-oriented businesses in Karnataka will be allowed to operate from Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, even as he indicated that strict Covid-19 regulations will continue after June 7, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end. 

“The export-oriented businesses will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said. Asked if the lockdown will end, he said: “No, no. We will extend (the lockdown) and take some strict measures.”

He added that he had meetings lined up to discuss what should be done going forward. 

“On the whole, coronavirus has not come under complete control. It’s still high in rural areas,” Yediyurappa said. “Today evening, I’m discussing with everybody. Today or tomorrow, we will take a call (on lockdown). I’m discussing this with senior officials today,” he added. 

He also said that he would announce another Covid-19 relief package “in another two days”. 

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka after June 7. The opinion seems divided among Yediyurappa’s Cabinet colleagues.

News Network
May 31,2021

Bengaluru, May 31: The Karnataka government is contemplating to unlock the lockdown in a phased manner by easing restrictions, provided Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

"I have given my opinion to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about unlocking the lockdown in a phased manner by opening one sector after another," Ashoka told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

Replying to a query on lifting the restrictions on June 7 when the current lockdown which is in effect since May 10 comes to an end, Ashoka said there is a request from some sectors to lift curbs stage by stage.

He, however, warned that the lockdown will continue if the number of infections do not come down.

"The restrictions will be eased only when the infections reduce. For example, in Delhi the cases are about 1,000 a day. In Bengaluru, the number should come below 1,000 a day and in Karnataka it should be limited to just 2,000 to 3,000. Then only the government will consider easing the lockdown," the Minister said.

According to him, the lockdown has helped to control the infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

Ashoka said the government has not yet received any report from the TAC.

Things will be clear only on June 6 when the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with ministers, officials and the TAC members.

"We will decide whatever is in the interest of people," he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official too said that there is talk about lifting curbs in a phased manner.

"There is a discussion going on at the government level to unlock the lockdown stage by stage. The coronavirus cases would be under control only if the restrictions are eased in a phased manner. Even we (officials) are also recommending the same," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

His statement came just a week before the current lockdown comes to an end on June 7.

The daily Covid infections and fatalities in Karnataka had crossed 50,000 and over 600 respectively in the last week of April.

It reduced to 20,378 infections and 382 deaths on Sunday. There are 3.42 lakh active cases in the state as of Sunday.

News Network
June 8,2021

New Delhi, June 8: After two particularly gruelling months, India finally saw its daily infections fall below the 1-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The country recorded 86,498 new infections as 2,123 individuals passed away due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

India's recovery rate stood at 94.29 per cent while active cases were 13,03,702, falling by nearly 1 lakh from Monday. Since Monday, several states relaxed curbs and allowed a gradual unlocking of public services after a steady decline in cases even as some states extended lockdown-like restrictions. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a key announcement, on Monday declared free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21.

In an address to the nation, Modi also announced that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, while private sector hospitals can continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent but cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

As India's Covid-19 cases see a dip and vaccinations pick up pace albeit in a lopsided mannerm worries over the real situation in rural areas, where access to healthcare facilities and actual testing rates and severity of infections remains unknown, prevail.

