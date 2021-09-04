  1. Home
  India records 42,766 new covid cases, 308 deaths in a day as Kerala remains top hotspot

News Network
September 5, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 5: India reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, with 308 deaths. Total infections have now risen to 3,29,88,673 and deaths to 4,40,533.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45% and the weekly positivity rate was 2.62%. It has been below 3% for the last 72 days.

A total of 38,091 recoveries in 24 hours has increased total recovery count to 3,21,38,092.

India conducted 53 crore tests so far and around 17 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 4,367. The number of active cases now comprises 1.24% of the total infections.

India's current active caseload stands at 4,10,048. 

In India, Kerala accounts for a maximum number of active cases at present. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,50,065, so far.

Of 42,766 new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,682 Covid positive cases yesterday. The state also reported 142 deaths yesterday.

Kerala has continued to witness an upward trend in Covid cases therefore the state government has ramped up the vaccination process.

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a total of 2,15,72,491 people have received the first dose and 79,90,200 have received the second dose so far.

To contain the rapid transmission of the deadly virus, the state would continue its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns, CM Vijayan said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,130 Covid cases and 64 deaths in 24 hours. The number of recoveries has climbed to 62,88,851 in the state. Maharashtra has 52,025 active cases as of Sunday. Mumbai city witnessed 413 new cases and four deaths in a day. According to Mumbai civic body, at least 80% of eligible citizens of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

National capital Delhi has not reported a single Covid-19-related death for the fourth consecutive day. The death toll due to coronavirus stood at 25,082. Delhi has not reported any death due to the Covid infection since then.

In terms of daily cases, Delhi reported 55 cases on Saturday.

Among the total 330 deaths reported on Sunday, Kerala recorded the highest (131), followed by Maharashtra (92); Tamil Nadu and Karnataka (19); Uttar Pradesh (13); West Bengal (11); Odisha (7); Assam (6); Himachal Pradesh (4); Haryana, Punjab, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana (2) each, respectively.

Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Mizoram reported 1 death each, respectively.

News Network
September 4,2021

Washington, Sept 4: India and the United States are closely watching Pakistan’s actions in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

In the limited engagement that India has had with the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers have indicated that they would be reasonable in addressing New Delhi’s concerns, the foreign secretary added.

“Obviously, like us, they're also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan’s actions with a fine tooth comb,” he told a group of Indian reporters at the end of his three-day official visit to Washington DC adding that the US will have a wait-and-watch policy with regard to how the situation evolves in Afghanistan.

India also has a similar policy. “That doesn't mean you don't do anything. It simply means that you have to... the situation is very fluid on the ground, you have to allow it to see how it evolves. You have to see whether the assurances that have been made publicly are actually maintained on the ground, and how things work out,” he said.

 “Our engagement with them (the Taliban) has been limited. It's not that we have (had) a robust conversation. But for whatever conversation we've had so far, they've been sort of. At least, the Taliban seem to indicate that they will be reasonable in the way they handle this,” Shringla said.

He was responding to a question about the recent meeting that India’s Ambassador in Qatar had with a senior Taliban leader in Doha.

“In our statement, we have said that we have told them that we want them to be cognizant of the fact that there should be no terrorism that emanates from their territory directed against us, or other countries; that we want them to be mindful of the status of women, minorities and so on so forth. And, and I think they have, also, you know, made reassuring... from their side,” he said.

The top Indian diplomat was in Washington DC for a series of meetings with his American counterpart and top officials of the Biden administration in addition to interaction with representations from the industry and think-tanks.

On Thursday, he had called on the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Observing that the situation in Afghanistan is very fluid and moving fast, Shringla said that both India and the US are keeping a close watch on it. “Look on 15th of August, you had a situation where (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani suddenly left. You had the Taliban come in. The situation is moving so fast it's so fluid that is difficult to comment at this point of time on anything,” he said.

Shringla said the US is watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely. “They will obviously see how different players get engaged in the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan. They have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements there that Pakistan supported,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted during India’s presidency makes mention of the proscribed entities in the UN sanctions list, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba. “We do have concerns about the free ingress that these two terrorist groups have had in Afghanistan, their role and we will watch that carefully. The role of Pakistan has to be seen in that context,” Shringla said.

Responding to a question, the foreign secretary said the Americans have always said the Taliban has committed to them that they will not allow Afghan territory to be used again in any manner that is detrimental to any country outside Afghanistan.

The US has made it clear to the Taliban that they would hold them accountable if any terrorist activities are emanating from Afghanistan. The international community is on the same page, he said.

“We are obviously very much engaged with US on Afghanistan on the situation there, the role of Pakistan there, and of course looking at how the situation would evolve in that country,” he said.

News Network
August 27,2021

Kabul, Aug 27: US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed around 90 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport.

Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport on Thursday evening, witnesses said. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport.

A health official and a Taliban official said the toll of Afghans killed had risen to 72, including 28 Taliban members. The US military said 13 of its service members were killed.

Islamic State (ISIS), an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, said one of its suicide bombers targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army". US officials also blamed the group and vowed retribution.

General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said US commanders were on alert for more attacks by Islamic State, including possibly rockets or vehicle-borne bombs targeting the airport.

"We're doing everything we can to be prepared," he said, adding that some intelligence was being shared with the Taliban and that he believed "some attacks have been thwarted by them."

US forces are racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden, who says the United States had long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 2001: to root out al Qaeda militants and prevent a repeat of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Biden said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate that claimed responsibility.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said during televised comments from the White House.

Video taken in the aftermath of the attack showed corpses in a waste water canal by the airport fence, some being fished out and laid in heaps while wailing civilians searched for loved ones.

"I saw bodies and body parts flying in the air like a tornado blowing plastic bags," said one Afghan witness. "That little water flowing in the sewage canal had turned into blood."
Zubair, a 24 year-old civil engineer, said he was close to a suicide bomber who detonated explosives.

"Men, women and children were screaming. I saw many injured people – men, women and children – being loaded into private vehicles and taken toward the hospitals," he said.

'Chaotic Evacuation'

A US Central Command spokesperson said 18 soldiers wounded in the attack were "in the process of being aeromedically evacuated from Afghanistan on specially equipped C-17s with embarked surgical units".

A Taliban official lamented the number of Taliban members killed in the ISIS attack.

"We have lost more people than the Americans in the airport blast," a Taliban official said, adding that the Taliban was "not responsible for the chaotic evacuation plan prepared by foreign nations".

A NATO country diplomat in Kabul said all foreign forces were aiming to evacuate their citizens and embassy employees by Aug. 30.

The Taliban would tighten security around the airport, said the diplomat who declined to be identified.

"Security is their responsibility," the diplomat said, adding that the Taliban should investigate the Islamic State network.

Western countries fear that the Taliban, who once sheltered Osama bin Laden's al Qaeda, will allow Afghanistan to turn again into a haven for militants. The Taliban say they will not let the country be used by terrorists.

ISIS-K was initially confined to areas on the border with Pakistan but has established a second front in the north of the country. The Combating Terrorism Center at West Point says ISIS-K includes Pakistanis from other militant groups and Uzbek extremists in addition to Afghans.

Airlift Continues

The United States would press on with evacuations despite the threat of further attacks, McKenzie said, noting that there were still about round 1,000 US citizens in Afghanistan.

The pace of evacuation flights had accelerated on Friday and American passport holders had been allowed to enter the airport compound, said a Western security official stationed inside the airport.

In the past 12 days, Western countries have evacuated nearly 100,000 people. But they acknowledge that thousands will be left behind when the last US troops leave at the end of the month.

Several Western countries said the mass airlift of civilians was coming to an end and announced their last remaining troops had left the country.

The American casualties in Thursday's attack were believed to be the most US troops killed in Afghanistan in a single incident since 30 personnel died when a helicopter was shot down in 2011.

The US deaths were the first in action in Afghanistan in 18 months, a fact likely to be cited by critics who accuse Biden of recklessly abandoning a stable and hard-won status quo by ordering an abrupt pullout.

News Network
August 31,2021

taliban.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India's envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to come to India.

The MEA said the Taliban leader assured Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban's Political Office in Doha," the MEA said in a release. 

It said the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

"Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added. 

