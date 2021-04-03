India records 93,249 new covid cases, highest in over 6 months

  1. Home
April 4, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 4: India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total Covid-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data.

This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in a row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,29,289, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, according to the data.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,81,25,908 samples had been tested up to April 3 with 11,66,716 being tested on Saturday. 

April 2,2021

Mysuru, Apr 2: Faced with allegations of revolting against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP, state minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday asserted that he was never a rebel but loyal to the party. Eshwarappa, also a former state BJP president, had come under attack for complaining to Governor Vajubhai Vala about Yediyurappa''s alleged interference in the affairs of his department.

"I am not rebel but loyal. I have always been loyal from the beginning and will never rebel against my party," Eshwarappa told a press conference here.

He, however, insisted that his outrage was only to seek justice.

Clarifying his position, Eshwarappa said Rs 1,299 crore pertaining to his department was sanctioned, including Rs 65 crore to the Bengaluru Urban District Panchayat, without his knowledge.

"Without my knowledge Rs 65 crore was sanctioned for the Bengaluru Urban district Panchayat.Further, Rs 774 crore was released in the first instalment and Rs 460 crore in the second instalment. So altogether Rs 1,299 crore was released, which violates the Business Transaction Rules," the minister alleged.

Stating that he wrote to party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister against the violation, Eshwarappa stopped the release of grants.

However, the Chief Minister wrote to the Principal Secretary directing him to release the funds "and later inform the minister," Eshwarappa alleged.

Accordingly, the Principal Secretary followed the order only to cancel it later after Eshwarappa told him that this violated the business transaction rules.

The minister clarified there was nothing personal with Yediyurappa and added that he had to flag the issue to prevent setting up a new precedent for other chief ministers to bypass the ministers concerned and release grants.

To a question, Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister seems to have been misled by a set of people who had in the past misguided him to rebel against the BJP and form the Karnataka Janata Party. Eshwarappa yesterday drew flak from the BJP and some ministers who said his act of complaining to the governor against the chief minister was ''not right''. BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has said Eshwarappa should not have written such a letter, being a senior leader and a minister.

March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In a major political development in Karnataka, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa today approached Raj Bhavan with a formal complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s ‘direct interference’ in the affairs of his department.

Eshwarappa met Governor Vajubhai R Vala with a 5-page letter describing “serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by Yediyurappa. 

“I would like to quote important decisions taken by the CM recently...by sanctioning huge funds on the request of the MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department by bypassing Minister-in-charge," Eshwarappa stated. 

Apparently, the Chief Minister’s Office exerted pressure on the RDPR principal secretary to issue a government order for the release of funds which was “stayed by me on the advice of State Party President and other senior leaders of the party,” Eshwarappa stated. 

On March 4, Eshwarappa alleged that works worth Rs 460 crore were sanctioned by bypassing him. 

Although the two allocations and another worth Rs 65 crore were stayed by Eshwarappa, it was superseded by the CM. "I have registered my strong objection through a letter highlighting the indiscriminate sanction of funds to various MLAs/persons in violation of rules, but it was of no avail," Eshwarappa stated.

Eshwarappa has also written to BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka. In that letter, Eshwarappa alleged that “substantial” allocation was made to constituencies headed by non-BJP MLAs. Moreover, the Finance Department, controlled by Yediyurappa, was yet to release Rs 2,398 crore allocated to the RDPR department. 

The Finance department, according to Eshwarappa, was sanctioning huge funds in the form of special grants.

"The above actions...has put me in an embarrassing situation in the eyes of our party MLAs and party workers, who are very critical about the allocation of special grants to the constituencies belonging to opposition party MLAs," he stated. 

The MLAs are complaining that "adequate grants are not being allocated for the development of their constituencies, in spite of having our own party government in the state,” he added.

Eshwarappa said that he had brought this to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders. 

March 25,2021

Yemeni human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tawakkol Karman, has called on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Houthi group to end their dispute and find common grounds for peace.

“Any action that leads to peace is welcomed,” Karman wrote on Twitter, adding: “Saudi ceasefire proposal can be a launchpad for greater engagement.”

“#Saudi & #UAE must end their blockade and occupation of all airports &ports in #Yemen, #Houthis must lift the blockade in Taiz &end their bloody offensive in Marib,” she added.

Earlier on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan announced a peace proposal to end the crisis in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political agreement, including a ceasefire under the United Nations’ supervision.

Farhan said the initiative includes putting an end to the fighting, partially opening the airport in Sanaa to certain destinations and reviving a revenue-sharing mechanism between the Houthis and Riyadh-based government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The United Nations, the US State Department as well as Arab and Gulf states have welcomed the initiative. The Houthis have said it has been announced for media consumption only and said they have not received a copy of its terms.

