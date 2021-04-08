India records highest daily spike of nearly 1.32 lakh new covid cases

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 9, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 9: India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the number of active cases inched towards ten-lakh mark again, Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed.

The death toll due in the country increased to 1,67,642, with 780 new fatalities being reported in a day, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Noting that administration was appearing lax in many states with daily Covid-19 cases hitting new peaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged chief ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus on a "war-footing" and proposed to call the night curfew clamped in many places as "corona curfew" to maintain public awareness about the pandemic.

He also called for observing a vaccine festival between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. April 11 is the birth anniversary of noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule, he noted.

Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the count of active cases has gone up to 9,79,608, which is 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate has dropped to 91.67 per cent, it stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

March 28,2021

Kasargod, Mar 28: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an absconding accused Sudeer Muhammed Cheriya Vannarakkal, an economic offender, at Delhi who was deported from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was involved in five cases registered in CBI at Chennai.

CBI had got issued a Red Notice through Interpol against the accused. The accused was located in Saudi Arabia and with the close assistance and coordination with the authorities in Saudi Arabia through Interpol channels, he was deported back to India.

The arrested accused will be produced before a court at Ernakulam (Kerala).

CBI had registered five cases on the Orders of Kerala High Court and taken over the investigation of the cases, earlier registered at Police Station Kasargod (Kerala).

In four cases, it was alleged that the accused and others floated a private company based at Kasargod, made false promises and representations to the public at large with the assurance to return of investment with exorbitant rate of interest after 61 days of their investments and also promised to pay commission of 2 per cent per month to the agents who had mobilized the investments for the said company.

During investigation, it was found that from 2009-11, all the accused had entered into conspiracy at Kasargod and other places, floated a fraudulent scheme called Forex trade (trading with foreign currencies). They promised monthly returns of 7% on principal to the depositors and 2% to the agents for mobilizing the depositors.

They collected huge deposits in cash to the tune of around Rs 9,93,68,000 from depositors and cheated them by not repaying the assured returns as well as the principal amount, thereby causing huge loss to the depositors.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam. The accused were declared as Proclaimed Offenders by the Court.

The fifth case was registered on the allegations that the accused induced the complainant to arrange Rs 50 lakh as deposit and promised to give monthly returns arising out of his business to the depositors. The Complainant allegedly invested Rs 19 Lakh in the year 2011 in the said company and the accused did not pay returns or the principal amount to the complainant.

March 31,2021

Ahmedabad, Mar 31: A special CBI court in Ahmedabad today discharged three cops accused in the extrajudicial killing of Ishrat Jahan, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, and two others in June 2004.

The three police officials — IPS officer GL Singhal, retired police officer Tarun Barot, and Anaju Chaudhari — filed the discharge applications on March 20. With the proceedings against the three dropped, the trial has practically come to an end, unless the CBI appeals against the same.

The CBI had not appealed against the discharge of four other officers earlier. This was cited as a ground for the discharge of the last three accused in the case. Special CBI judge VR Raval also noted that “prima facie, there was nothing on record to suggest” that Ishrat Jahan, and the four others who were killed, “were not terrorists.”

Ishrat Jahan, Pranesh Pillai Amjad Ali Rana and Zeeshan Johar, who were said to be Pakistani nationals, were killed near Kotarpur waterworks on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004, by the Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch, then led by Vanzara. DCB had then claimed that the four were operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba out to kill the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

In its charge sheet filed in 2013, the CBI had named seven police officers – P P Pandey, Vanzara, N K Amin, J G Parmar, Singhal, Barot, and Chaudhary — as accused in the case. All the accused were charged with murder, abduction, and destruction of evidence among other charges.

Pandey, who was the joint commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad City, at the time of the fake encounter, was discharged in 2018. In May 2019, the special CBI court discharged Vanzara and Amin in the case, while Parmar was abated following his death in September 2020.

While discharging Amin and Vanzara, the special CBI court had largely relied on the fact that the state government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute the two (Vanzara and Amin) and it had not been opposed or challenged by the CBI. Ishrat’s mother, Shamima Kauser, however, had opposed the discharge pleas of Vanzara and Amin.

On March 20, the CBI special public prosecutor submitted a sealed report containing the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the three, that is Singhal, Barot and Chaudhari. Taking a leaf from the discharge of the earlier accused, the three in their applications seeking that the charges against them be dropped on the two key grounds – parity with the discharge of other similarly placed accused officers, and also on the state government’s refusal to grant sanction to prosecute the accused officers. The discharge applications did not touch on the merits of the case.

March 31,2021

Washington, Mar 31: President Biden on Tuesday nominated Judge Zahid N. Quraishi to be a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, a move that would make the Army veteran the first-ever lifetime-appointed Muslim federal judge if confirmed. 

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," the White House said in a statement Tuesday about a list that also included 10 other nominees. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

Quraishi was appointed in 2019 to be a magistrate judge in the District of New Jersey by the judges he now seeks to join on the bench. A magistrate judge is not technically considered a member of the federal bench the same way a district court or circuit judge is because the position is not outlined in the Constitution's Article III and magistrate judges are not appointed by the president. 

Magistrate judges are assigned by statute to oversee some matters and may also be delegated tasks by bona fide district judges.

Quraishi, who is of Pakistani descent, got his law degree from Rutgers Law School, where he currently serves as an adjunct professor.

Quraishi was a military prosecutor with the JAG Corps during his time in the Army and did deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2006, according to his Rutgers bio page. He later worked with the Department of Homeland Security then served as a federal prosecutor in the District of New Jersey.

The Biden nominee has also received several honors for his work, according to his Rutgers bio, including the 2019 New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association Trailblazer of the Year Award.

Just before his magistrate judge appointment, Quraishi worked in white collar private practice at the law firm Riker Danzig, according to Rutgers, where he was also the chief diversity officer.

"The first Muslim-American who was nominated to serve on the federal bench was denied that opportunity to serve and that was Abid Qureshi," said Lena Zwarensteyn, the fair courts campaign senior director at the liberal Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights. Qureshi was nominated in late 2016, just months before former President Barack Obama left office. 

"It is certainly time that there is much more representation in terms of various faiths or even no faith on the bench," Zwarensteyn said. 

There are no hearings or votes scheduled for Quarishi or any of Biden's other nominees in the Senate, and it is not clear how fast the Senate Judiciary Committee will move forward with the nominations. 

"The Senate will work quickly to confirm President Biden’s superb and accomplished judicial picks," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Tuesday. "America is so much better when our rich diversity is reflected in every aspect of society, especially our justice system. We will have hearings and confirm judges to fill the growing number of vacancies on the federal bench and significantly mitigate the influence of Donald Trump’s unqualified, right-wing judges."

But Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, aimed to pump the brakes on speeding the nominees through committee -- while also leaving open the possibility that Republicans could back some Biden's judiciary picks. 

"The Judiciary Committee must evaluate each nominee on his or her merits and qualifications. The committee should give them a hard look to see if they have the experience, the temperament, and the commitment to the Constitution necessary to be a federal judge," Grassley said. "We should neither be a rubber stamp, nor should we oppose nominees as a matter of course, as many Democrats did during the Trump administration."

