India registers 46,759 new covid cases, highest since July 1; 509 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 28: India has reported 46,759 new cases of Covid-19, highest since July 1, and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday.

India's case tally has reached 3,26,49,947 and the current death toll is 4,37,370, the ministry release issued on Saturday showed.

India's active caseload stands at 3,59,775, as per the ministry. Active cases currently account for 1.10% of the total cases.

The country has reported 31,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,18,52,802.

The current recovery rate thus stands at 97.56%.

The weekly positivity rate, at 2.19%, has remained less than 3% since 64 days. At 2.66%, the daily positivity rate has been less than 3% for 33 days now.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, meanwhile, said a total of 51.68 crore tests have been conducted till Friday. It said as many as 17,61,110 samples were tested only on Friday.

The government also said that more than 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in last 24 hours in India.

It added that 62.29 crore doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive, as per a provisional report till 7 am on Saturday. This has been achieved through 67,19,042 sessions the Union government said.