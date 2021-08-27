  1. Home
  India registers 46,759 new covid cases, highest since July 1; 509 deaths

India registers 46,759 new covid cases, highest since July 1; 509 deaths

News Network
August 28, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 28: India has reported 46,759 new cases of Covid-19, highest since July 1, and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday.

India's case tally has reached 3,26,49,947 and the current death toll is 4,37,370, the ministry release issued on Saturday showed.

India's active caseload stands at 3,59,775, as per the ministry. Active cases currently account for 1.10% of the total cases.

The country has reported 31,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,18,52,802.

The current recovery rate thus stands at 97.56%.

The weekly positivity rate, at 2.19%, has remained less than 3% since 64 days. At 2.66%, the daily positivity rate has been less than 3% for 33 days now.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, meanwhile, said a total of 51.68 crore tests have been conducted till Friday. It said as many as 17,61,110 samples were tested only on Friday.

The government also said that more than 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in last 24 hours in India. 

It added that 62.29 crore doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive, as per a provisional report till 7 am on Saturday. This has been achieved through 67,19,042 sessions the Union government said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2021

saudibangera.jpg

Udupi, Aug 18: Harish Bangera, who spent around 19 months in jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after being arrested on charge of 'blasphemous' Facebook post against holy mosque of Makkah, finally walked free. 

A resident of Gopady village, Koteshwar near Kundapur in Udupi district, 34-year-old Bangera flew back to Bengaluru from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport on August 17. He was greeted by his wife Sumana, daughter Anishka and others at the airport. The family is expected to reach their home in Udupi by night.

Following investigation based on a complaint by Bangera's wife, Udupi police in Oct 2020 arrested Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez, brothers from Moodbidri on charge of impersonating as Bangera on social media and posting blasphemous content.

This development had reportedly played a crucial role in securing the release of Bangaera.

saudibangeraairport.jpg

News Network
August 17,2021

New Delhi, Aug 17: Amid escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, India has evacuated its embassy staff in Kabul in a special Air Force flight.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately (sic)," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry Of External Affairs, tweeted this morning.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst political crisis in two decades as Taliban returned to power on Sunday evening, months after the US withdrawal of troops from the South Asian country. Shocking visuals showed the terrorists inside the Presidential Palace, shortly after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. 

Tragic scenes from Kabul Airport on Monday captured the plight of locals as wells as foreigners stuck in the country. A video that has caught global attention shows three persons falling to death from a plane as they try to escape the Taliban rule. 

The evacuation operation resumed this morning at Kabul airport after Monday's mayhem. 

In a late-night tweet, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he "discussed" latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and "underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul". 

India has also announced a new category of electronic visa - "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" - to fast-track applications from Afghans who wish to leave the Taliban-controlled country.

News Network
August 26,2021

Kabul, Aug 26: An explosion outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 13 people, including children, a Taliban official told international media. He also said the blast wounded many Taliban guards.

A US official said US service members were among the wounded, adding he was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there had been an explosion and it was unclear if there were any casualties. A Western diplomat in Kabul earlier said areas outside the airport gates were “incredibly crowded” again despite the warnings of a potential attack. A witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Daesh group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting outside the airport, said the explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport. Khan, who said he was standing about 30 metres away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying people.

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan’s Daesh group affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC early on Thursday there was “very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within “hours.” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country had received information from the US and other countries about the “threat of suicide attacks on the mass of people”. 

