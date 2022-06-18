  1. Home
  2. India reports 12,899 new covid cases, 15 deaths

India reports 12,899 new covid cases, 15 deaths

News Network
June 19, 2022

New Delhi, June 19: India's Covid-19 tally increased to 4,32,96,692 on Sunday as 12,899 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 72,474, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll increased to 5,24,855 with 15 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2022

Jakarta, June 7: Indonesia has summoned India's envoy in Jakarta over derogatory and filthy remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two officials of the South Asian country's ruling party, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The move by the most populous Muslim-majority country came after anger spread across the Arab and Muslim world, with various Middle Eastern nations summoning New Delhi's envoy and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.

Remarks by a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has since been suspended, sparked the furore.

Another official, the party's media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted.

Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah confirmed that India's ambassador in Jakarta Manoj Kumar Bharti was summoned on Monday for a meeting in which the government lodged a complaint about the anti-Muslim rhetoric.

In a statement posted on Twitter Monday, the ministry said Indonesia "strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks" made by "two Indian politicians" against the Prophet Muhammad.

The tweet did not mention the officials by name but was an apparent reference to BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party according to Indian media reports.

Modi's party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country's Muslim minority, on Sunday suspended Sharma for expressing "views contrary to the party's position" and said it "respects all religions".

But the comments, which stoked protests among Muslims in India, sparked another backlash from Indonesia's Muslim community.

Sharma's remarks were "irresponsible, insensitive, caused inconvenience and hurt the feelings of Muslims worldwide", Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) senior executive Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said in a statement Monday.

He said the remarks also contradicted the United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia, which was adopted in March.

The row follows anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech. Images of the Prophet are strictly forbidden in Islam.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2022

Mangaluru, June 7: Twenty-four students studying in a college in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district were on Tuesday banned for a period of seven days from attending classes after they refused to remove their headscarves.

The decision was taken by authorities of the Uppinangadi Degree College in Puttur taluk after the students turned down the demand of the saffron outfits and authorities to uncover their heads before entering classroom.

Tuesday's incident comes as the government of Karnataka has issued guidelines for schools and colleges making uniform compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing Hijab in classrooms.

While thousands of Muslim girls quit colleges after government’s controversial order, many students are choosing to attend classes, and a section of them are insisting on allowing them to attend classes while wearing hijab.

Many of the students belonging to the minority community have applied for transfer certificates from education institutions to join other colleges where hijab is allowed.

College managements have also communicated to students that those who wish to attend classes wearing hijab could take transfer certificates.

The hijab crisis, which started as a protest by six Campus Front of India-backed students of Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, has turned out to be a major situation in Karnataka over the past year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2022

ilhaamdavood.jpg

Mangaluru, June 18: Ilham Rafeeq of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, has emerged topper in science stream in 2nd PUC examinations the results of which were announced today. Securing 597 marks out of 600, she also stood second in Karnataka state.

Elated over the results, Ilham said “I used to plan my studies and was studying daily. There is no substitute for hard work. Teachers were also very supportive and solved our doubts in the classroom itself.”

“I am not able to digest the fact that I am second topper in the state as I had not expected it as well. I have set my goal on my future studies. I want to take up BSc in clinical psychology. It is my dream to study clinical psychology” she said.

“Since my Class 10 days, I developed a fascination towards the working of the brain. I want to pursue a career in clinical psychology,” said a beaming Ms. Ilham, the younger daughter of Mohammed Rafeeq Davood, a manager in a retail chain outlet, and Moizatul Kubra, a home-maker.

She will be pursuing the course at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, Ms. Ilham said.

“Ilham is good at painting and converting waste into something useful,” her mother said. "We are happy with the result of our daughter and her hard work has paid off," her father added.

Ilham said since she was completely prepared for the 2nd PU examination, she did not face any nerves writing a public examination after a gap of nearly two years. “I had good support from our teachers. I did well in the pre-boards examination too,” she said. Ms. Ilham did her Class 10 at the Yenepoya School.

ilhaam.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.