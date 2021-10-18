  1. Home
  2. India reports 13,058 new covid cases, 164 deaths; lowest in 231 days

India reports 13,058 new covid cases, 164 deaths; lowest in 231 days

News Network
October 19, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 19: India reported 13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

This incidentally is the lowest single day caseload in 231 days. Data from the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning also indicates that 19,470 people recovered during this time. 

With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.83 lakh - the lowest in 227 days.

Over 11 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday. 

With 11,81,314 samples tested on Monday to detect the presence of the virus, 59,31,06,188 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 19,2021

New Delhi, Oct 19: India reported 13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

This incidentally is the lowest single day caseload in 231 days. Data from the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning also indicates that 19,470 people recovered during this time. 

With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.83 lakh - the lowest in 227 days.

Over 11 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday. 

With 11,81,314 samples tested on Monday to detect the presence of the virus, 59,31,06,188 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 5,2021

Lucknow, Oct 5: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday why the person behind the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri has not been arrested yet while she has been under "detention for the past 28 hours" without any order or FIR.

She was detained in Sitapur on Monday on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter, which showed a group of protesting farmers being mowed down by an SUV.

"@narendramodi ji your government has detained me for the past 28 hours without any order or FIR. Why the person who ran over farmers has not been arrested yet?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress media and communication vice chairman Pankaj Srivastava said the party general secretary, who was detained at 4.30 am on Monday, has been in detention for the past 28 hours.

"She is not being allowed to meet her lawyers and the administration is not telling her reasons for her detention," he said.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, party MLC Deepak Singh are also under detention, Srivastava said.

He said there is anger among Congress workers due to the “illegal detention” of party leaders.

"The prime minister is coming for a celebration in Lucknow while the farmers of Lakhimpur are waiting for justice," he added.

Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others were BJP workers and their driver, allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and then lynched by the protesters.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made so far. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 15,2021

New Delhi, Oct 15: India has slipped to the 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Eighteen countries, including China, Brazil and Kuwait, shared the top rank with a GHI score of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index that tracks hunger and malnutrition said on Thursday.

The report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, termed the level of hunger in India "alarming".

In 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries. Now with 116 countries in the fray, it has dropped to 101st rank.

India's GHI score has also decelerated -- from 38.8 in 2000 to the range of 28.8 - 27.5 between 2012 and 2021.

The GHI score is calculated on four indicators --undernourishment; child wasting (the share of children under the age of five who are wasted i.e who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition); child stunting (children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition)  and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

The share of wasting among children in India rose from 17.1 per cent between 1998-2002 to 17.3 per cent between 2016-2020, according to the report.

"People have been severely hit by Covid-19 and by pandemic related restrictions in India, the country with the highest child wasting rate worldwide," the report said.

Neighbouring countries like Nepal (76), Bangladesh (76), Myanmar (71) and Pakistan (92) are also in the 'alarming' hunger category but have fared better at feeding their citizens than India, according to the report.

However, India has shown improvement in other indicators such as the under-5 mortality rate, prevalence of stunting among children and prevalence of undernourishment owing to inadequate food, the report said.

According to the report, the fight against hunger is dangerously off track. Based on the current GHI projections, the world as a whole -- and 47 countries in particular -- will fail to achieve a low level of hunger by 2030.

Food security is under assault on multiple fronts, it said, adding that worsening conflict, weather extremes associated with global climate change, and the economic and health challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic are all driving hunger.

"Inequality -- between regions, countries, districts, and communities -- is pervasive and, (if) left unchecked, will keep the world from achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) mandate to “leave no one behind," the report said.

Further, the report noted that it is difficult to be optimistic in 2021 because the forces now driving hunger are overpowering good intentions and lofty goals.

Among the most powerful and toxic of these forces are conflict, climate change, and Covid-19—three Cs that threaten to wipe out any progress that has been made against hunger in recent years, it added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.