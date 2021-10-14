  1. Home
  2. India reports 16,862 new covid cases, 379 deaths on Vijayadashami

India reports 16,862 new covid cases, 379 deaths on Vijayadashami

News Network
October 15, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 15: India recorded 16,862 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,37,592 on Friday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

India recorded a decline of 1,067 active cases in a day, taking the total active case count to 2,06,586. 

The country's death toll has jumped to 4,51,435 while the count of recovered patients has increased to 3.33 crore.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now.

Kerala constitutes the highest number of active cases (98,223) in the country at present, followed by Maharashtra (33,151), Tamil Nadu (15,650), Mizoram (14,036), West Bengal (7,657), Andhra Pradesh (6,615), Telangana (4,211), Assam (3,803), Manipur (1,459), and Himachal Pradesh (1,382). The remaining states and union territories have less than 1000 active cases.

India conducted over 11 lakh Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. So far, 58,88,44,673 tests have been conducted across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 15,2021

New Delhi, Oct 15: India recorded 16,862 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,37,592 on Friday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

India recorded a decline of 1,067 active cases in a day, taking the total active case count to 2,06,586. 

The country's death toll has jumped to 4,51,435 while the count of recovered patients has increased to 3.33 crore.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now.

Kerala constitutes the highest number of active cases (98,223) in the country at present, followed by Maharashtra (33,151), Tamil Nadu (15,650), Mizoram (14,036), West Bengal (7,657), Andhra Pradesh (6,615), Telangana (4,211), Assam (3,803), Manipur (1,459), and Himachal Pradesh (1,382). The remaining states and union territories have less than 1000 active cases.

India conducted over 11 lakh Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. So far, 58,88,44,673 tests have been conducted across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
October 9,2021

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion.

The chairman of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. entered the rarefied group of 11 men as his conglomerate’s stock climbed to a record on Friday. He’s now worth $100.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after his wealth increased by $23.8 billion this year.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of the Reliance Industries Ltd., right, and his wife Nita Ambani, left, arrive for the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Saudi Aramco will buy a 20% stake in the oil-to-chemicals business of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd., including the 1.24 million barrels-a-day Jamnagar refining complex on the country’s west coast, Ambani said at the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai.

Since inheriting the oil-refining and petrochemicals businesses of his late father’s empire in 2005, Ambani, 64, has been seeking to transform the energy giant into a retail, technology and e-commerce titan. His telecommunications unit, which started services in 2016, is now the dominant carrier in the Indian market. His retail and technology ventures raised about $27 billion last year, selling stakes to investors ranging from Facebook Inc. and Google to KKR & Co. and Silver Lake.

Ambani unveiled an ambitious push into green energy in June, with a planned investment of about $10 billion over three years. And last month, the mogul said his company would “aggressively” pursue production of cheaper green hydrogen. The plan aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitions of turning India into a global manufacturing hub for the cleaner fuel to combat climate change and slash energy imports by the world’s third-biggest oil consumer. 

While Ambani’s announcement has been viewed by some as an acknowledgment that his group needs to look beyond oil to cement its future, the fossil fuel still plays a central role at Reliance, accounting for almost 60% of its $73 billion in annual revenue. The oil-to-chemicals business is now a separate unit, and talks are under way to get Saudi Arabian Oil Co. as an investor.

“Mukesh Ambani is at the forefront of creating new businesses with new emerging technologies,” said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai. “Creating businesses of scale at speed brings execution challenges, but he has demonstrated his capabilities.”

The story of Reliance dates back to the late 1960s when Dhirubhai Ambani, who started out as a gas-station attendant in Yemen, began building his polyester business into a vast empire. When he died of a stroke in 2002 without leaving a will, a succession feud erupted between his two sons, Mukesh and Anil, 62, which was eventually settled by the siblings’ mother, Kokilaben, in 2005. 

Under the truce agreement, Mukesh got control of the flagship oil refining and petrochemicals businesses, while his younger brother got newer areas such as power generation, financial services and telecommunications services. Anil -- once a billionaire -- told a London court last year that his net worth was “zero.”

India’s billionaires are some of the largest gainers on the world’s rich list, as Asia’s best-performing major stock market this year gets a boost from a surge in initial public offerings. 

Gautam Adani, founder of coal-power and renewable energy conglomerate Adani Group, has added $39.5 billion to his fortune this year, while the country’s third-richest person, technology tycoon Azim Premji, saw his wealth to grow by $12.8 billion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 15,2021

Mumbai, Oct 15: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called upon the government to come out with a population policy that is acceptable by one and all. 

“While reimagining the country’s development one predicament comes to the fore which appears to concern many. The rapid growth of the country’s population may give rise to many problems in the near future. Therefore, this challenge must be duly considered,” Bhagwat said addressing the annual VijayDashami rally at Nagpur. 

Bhagwat also read out the resolution which was passed on this issue during the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (All India Executive Committee) meeting of Sangh held at Ranchi in 2015.

"The ubiquitous and effective implementation of relevant policies pertaining to these matters will require widespread public sensitisation and impartial actions,” he said.

Bhagwat pointed out that in the present circumstances, news of persecution of native Hindus, growing criminalisation and a mounting pressure on them to escape their areas where an imbalanced population growth have surfaced. 

“The violence that broke out following the elections of West Bengal and the pitiable condition of the Hindu people there can also be attributed to the appeasement of barbarous elements by the government and population imbalance,” he said.

“Therefore, a policy that is applicable to all groups in the same fashion is imperative. All of us need to inculcate the habit of considering the collective national interest above everything while coming out of attractive cobweb of milking the parochial group interests,” Bhagwat added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.