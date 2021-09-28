  1. Home
  2. India reports 18,870 new covid cases, 378 deaths; Daily cases below 20K for 2nd day

News Network
September 29, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 29: India reported a spike of less than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. 

With 18,870 fresh coronavirus infections, the country's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,37,16,451, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 4,47,751 with 378 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 15,04,713 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 56,74,50,185.

India has crosses 87.66 crore coronavirus vaccinations so far under the nation-wide immunisation drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

News Network
September 19,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 19: Former Union minister and BJP’s Bengaluru North MP D V Sadananda Gowda today filed a complaint with the cybercrime police after a sleaze video purportedly showing him went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the senior BJP leader said that it is not him in the video and added that the video has been created with the intention of maligning his image.

"A morphed (deep fake) video of mine has been making rounds on social media. I would like to inform that, it is not me in the video, its created to malign my impeccable image by my adversaries with vested interest," he said in a tweet.

He said he filed a cyber complaint and added that he has faith in the system and is hopeful that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

"Also, I as per the injunction order of the court, anyone forwarding/uploading the content will be punishable as per the relevant sections of the law. If you know of anyone doing the same, kindly inbox me," he said in another tweet.

A complaint has been filed with the concerned authorities, to arrest and punish the guilty parties immediately, he said.

"Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me," he said in a tweet.

News Network
September 17,2021

nagmakasargod.jpg

Kasaragod: Nagma Mohammed Mallick, a native of Kasaragod has been appointed as the Indian Ambassador to Poland. She took charge of the office on September 1. Nagma is the daughter of Mohammad Habibullah and Sulu Bhanu, both residents of Fort Road, Kasaragod.

Habibullah and his family shifted to Delhi from Kasaragod after getting a job in the Central Government's Overseas Communications Department. Nagma was born and raised in Delhi. She studied at St. Stephen's College and Delhi School of Economics. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature and a master's degree in economics.

She started her career in 1991 as a career diplomat in the foreign service. Her first assignment was to the UNESCO Indian Mission in Paris. Later, she worked in various departments of the Ministry of External Affairs. She also served as staff officer to former Prime Minister IK Gujral.

Nagma was in charge of the commercial wing at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. She was also an ambassador to Tunisia and Brunei. Her husband is Mallick, a lawyer in Delhi.

Agencies
September 26,2021

The Bharat Bandh or the nationwide strike declared by farmers on September 27 to protest against the three central farm laws has garnered support from several political parties. The strike on Monday, which is to be led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of farmers' unions spearheading the anti-farm law protests – has now received support from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government; meanwhile, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). And the Left parties have already extended support to the Bharat Bandh earlier.

The deadlock 

The Bharat Bandh has been called by the farmer unions to protest the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the central government, against which the farmers have been demonstrating 

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

The three laws—The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020—were passed by the Parliament in September last year.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and minimum support price (MSP) procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers' income. The Supreme Court in January stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a panel to resolve the impasse.

Which political parties have supported the Bharat Bandh?

YSR Congress

The YSR Congress-led Andhra Pradesh government is the latest political quarter to throw its weight behind the September 27 Bharat Bandh called by the farmers.

The announcement was made by Andhra Pradesh information and transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said on Saturday. He said that the state government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has extended its ‘full support’ to the Bharat Bandh on September 27 in solidarity with the concerns of farmers. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government is also supporting the concerns of the Visakhapatnam steel plant workers, who have been opposing privatisation attempts by the central government.

In view of this, Nani said the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to stop APSRTC buses across the state from September 26 midnight to September 27 afternoon. The minister, however, appealed for peaceful protests in the Bandh.

Aam Aadmi Party

The AAP has also supported the Bharat Bandh call issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on September 27. Announcing the party's support for the nationwide strike in solidarity with the farmers, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Saturday that party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has always stood by the farmers against the “black laws.”

Congress

The Congress on Saturday extended its support to the Bharat Bandh and demanded that discussions be initiated with the protesters. Calling for a “peaceful” strike, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the party and all its workers are in support of the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions against the Centre's three farm laws.

The Congress leader also demanded that the MSP should be given as a legal right to every farmer “as they do not want only 'jumlas' (rhetoric)” and referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to double the farmers' income by 2022.

Telugu Desam Party and Left parties

n a bid to make Bharat Bandh called by San successful, a meeting was held on Wednesday at Andhra Pradesh's Communist Party India (CPI) office by left parties, Congress, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

During the meeting, Donepudi Sankar, CPI State leader said, “Farmers have been agitating for nine months in Delhi, so this Bharat Bandh will be held to support them.”

In a joint statement, the Left parties – the CPI, CPI(M), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) – urged people to extend support to the Bharat Bandh, noting that the “historic” farmers' struggle demanding the repeal of the agri-laws is now in its tenth month.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extends support

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call for Bharat Bandh on September 27.

In a tweet on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav said, “In the meeting of the top leaders of the Mahagathbandhan parties held at the residence today, it was unanimously decided to participate and support the Bharat Bandh called by the United Kisan Morcha on September 27, in protest against the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government. We are firm with the farmers.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday denounced the call for Bharat Bandh by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre's three contentious farm laws on September 27, saying disrupting economic activities post-Covid-19 was not in the interest of the nation.

