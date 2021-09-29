  1. Home
  2. India reports 23,529 new covid cases, 311 deaths; active caseload 2,77,020, lowest in 195 days

India reports 23,529 new covid cases, 311 deaths; active caseload 2,77,020, lowest in 195 days

News Network
September 30, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 20: India reported 23,529 Covid-19 cases, taking the case tally to 3,37,39,980, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thrusday.

The country also reported 311 deaths, taking the total deaths to 4,48,062. India's daily cases topped 20,000 after two consecutive days of recording around 18,000-new cases.

India's active caseload stands at 2,77,020; lowest in 195 days.  Meanwhile 28,718 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered 88.34 crore vaccine doses.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 20,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 20: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed that several Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP. He was responding to a question from reporters here on his statement that the Congress was trying to lure BJP leaders.

"They (Congress) will certainly make such attempts, but already several Congress legislators are ready to come with us. You will get to know soon who all they are. So any such attempts by Shivakumar (KPCC chief) or anybody else will not be successful," he said. He said BJP will win more than 140 seats and come back to power.

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting at Davangere on Sunday, the veteran leader had asked party men not to take opposition parties lightly, as they have their own strategy and strengths, and that Congress leaders were trying to contact several party leaders.

He had also alleged that Shivakumar was making attempts to contact party leaders, but he would not succeed.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the BJP''s state unit has sought permission from the central leadership to induct several leaders from various parties, and was waiting for the nod. "List has already been sent to the central leadership," he said.

However, responding to Yediyurappa''s claims about him trying to contact BJP leaders, Shivakumar said he wouldn''t like to disclose his party''s strategy.

"Why should I disclose our strategy?. I don''t want to disclose our strategy. Who is with whom.. who wants to come with whom. Yediyurappa has said something, Ashoka has said something or some other leaders might have said something, lets wait for some time," he said in response to a question.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said today that if anyone wants to join the party voluntarily, it would be considered.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 19,2021

dharmendra.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 19: A day after Hindu Mahasabha issued a veiled death threat against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the demolition of a temple in Mysuru, the police have arrested the outfit’s Karnataka unit General Secretary Dharmendra. 

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru Saturday, office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backstabbing Hindus, saying even “Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus”. 

“We didn’t spare Gandhi ji, what do you amount to then? If Gandhi ji could be assassinated to condemn atrocities on Hindus, do you think we won’t consider the same for you? Please remember it will become very difficult for you Basavaraj Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa and Endowments minister Shashikala Jolle,” Dharmendra said.

Interestingly, soon after the press conference, Hindu Mahasabha state president Lohith Kumar had filed a complaint with the Barke police in the city against Dharmendra for misusing the outfit's name.

The police today confirmed the arrest of Dharmendra. However, the rest of the accused who were present at the press meet are yet to be apprehended.

Dharmendra, who had unsuccessfully contested on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket in 2018 assembly elections from Mangalore South constituency, was announcing a massive protest to be staged by the right wing outfit in Mysuru Wednesday condemning the demolition of the temple, before going on a tirade against the Karnataka government and leaders of the BJP.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday urged the Karnataka government to support sustainable agriculture by increasing the export of millets.

Her appeal came as the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International year of millets. “Karnataka being a home for ‘Siridhanya’’, the government's intent is to reintroduce and promote staple and nutritious food products and increase its export,” the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said while inaugurating the “Vanijya Utsav”.

The event is part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, which is being organised by the Central Commerce Department in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka on the occasion of 75th-year anniversary celebrations of the Indian Independence at The Lalit Ashok here on Tuesday.

Karandlaje said, “The state has established six Centres of Excellence under Indo–Israel-Netherlands Programme to boost quality and quantity production of Mango, Pomegranate, Flowers, Oil palm etc.

The initiative will make India shine on the global front as a leading producer and innovator of high-quality agricultural products.”

According to Karandlaje, who is a BJP MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in Karnataka said the state government has been working to formulate an Agri-Export Cell to better target the policy initiatives and to expand its export market reach. She added that her ministry is also actively engaged in the implementation of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ Scheme and ‘Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises’.

The Minister assured the Centre's complete support to the Government of Karnataka to help them achieve their objectives. She also said the administration in Karnataka is committed to materialising central government initiatives such as developing districts as export hubs, setting up export development centres and ‘One District one Product’ scheme to achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local and Make in India.

Speaking at the function, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industry Department Ramana Reddy said Karnataka has facilitated India’s growth through its Information Technology industry.

"Apart from this, we have successfully facilitated the economic growth of the nation through our conducive business environment and business-friendly policies," he said.

The programme was organised by SEPC under the guidance of the Union Commerce and Industry Department. Eminent people and industry experts from various leading Chambers of Commerce, Industry Associations, Export Promotion Councils attended the event. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.