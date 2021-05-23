India reports 2,40,842 new covid cases, 3,741 deaths

  1. Home
News Network
May 23, 2021

New Delhi, May 23: India on Sunday reported 2,40,842 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally of positive cases to 2,65,30,132, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

This is the lowest daily caseload the country has seen since April 17.

3,741 more persons died of the coronavirus in a single day pushing the toll from the disease to 2,99,266. 

The number of active cases in India is at 28,05,399, while the recovery rate is at 88.30% with 3,55,102 people discharged in the past 24 hours. 

As the second surge of the Covid-19 epidemic moves towards rural India, the Centre has taken the first step to ramp up the health infrastructure in villages to tackle the rampaging virus by issuing a detailed what-to-do guideline for the administration.

But experts familiar with rural health opine that not only did the guidelines come late in the day, but also that it relies too much on the urban experience without factoring in rural realities.

News Network
May 15,2021

APAJoffice.jpg

Cairo, May 15: An Israeli airstrike on Saturday demolished the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip, AFP journalists said.

Israel ‘destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera and other international press offices,’ Al Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower's owner ahead of the strike.

Al Jazeera broadcast footage showing the building collapsing to the ground after the Israeli airstrike, sending up a huge mushroom cloud of dust and debris.

Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.

In a phone call with the officer, AFP heard him beg for an extra 10 minutes to allow journalists to retrieve their equipment before leaving.

‘Give us ten extra minutes,’ he urged, but the officer on the other end of the line refused.

Wael al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Gaza told AFP: ‘It's terrible, very sad, to target the Al Jazeera and other press bureaux’.

Israel alleged its ‘fighter jets attacked a high-rise building which hosted military assets belonging to the military intelligence of the Hamas.

‘The building also hosted offices of civilian media outlets, which the Hamas hides behind and uses as human shields,’ it said.

Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Monday have killed 139 people including 39 children, and wounded 1,000 more, health officials in the coastal enclave say.

News Network
May 12,2021

New Delhi, May 12: An expert panel on Wednesday gave its nod to Bharat Biotech for the phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to be conducted on 2 to 18-year-olds, sources said.

The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's application seeking permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," a source said.

Earlier the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting dated February 24 and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. 
 

News Network
May 15,2021

gazaair.jpg

Gaza Strip, May 15: Israel continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air raids and artillery shells on Saturday, as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

As of early Saturday, around 140 Palestinians, including 36 children, have been killed and 920 have been wounded since hostilities flared up last Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise, as another series of Israeli air assaults hit the Shati refugee camp in Gaza killing at least two women, including six children, while burying several others in the rubble. Another air raid also reportedly hit a house in Khan Yunis.

Thousands of Palestinian families have taken shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Hamas fired another barrage of rockets towards Israel, hitting the city of Ashdod early on Saturday.

At least nine people in Israel have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank, as well as in Israel.

At least 11 Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.

