India reports 2.58 lakh new covid cases, positivity rate tops 19.65%

New Delhi, Jan 17: India on Monday reported 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases and 385 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 16,56,341, while the overall toll is 4,86,451.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,740 persons recovered form the virus, taking the overall recovery to 35,237,461.

The daily positivity rate is up from 16.28 per cent to 19.65 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.41 per cent.

According to the ministry, 8,209 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 29 states and union territories so far.

With the daily Covid-19 count showing a decline in Delhi and Mumbai, medical experts on Sunday said they were cautiously optimistic that the two metropolises may have reached the peak of the Omicron-driven third wave as the test positivity rate remained stable for Delhi and nosedived in Mumbai.

However, because of a drop in the number of tests due to a change in the government strategy, they said it would be better to wait for some time for a definite answer on the trend, which they described as “positive” that matched with a Covid-19 model forecast.