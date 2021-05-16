India reports 2.81 lakh new covid cases, lowest in over a month; 4,106 deaths

New Delhi, May 17: India on Monday reported 2,81,386 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 15, and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.
3,78,741 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Active cases have dipped to 35,16,997. This is the third straight day that the country witnessed over 4,000 deaths over a 24-hour period.
The pandemic situation in Uttar Pradesh is not alarming or out of control, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. UP is even prepared for a third wave of Covid-19, if it comes, Adityanath said. “We are hiding nothing. Everything is transparent… Every detail of testing, recoveries and deaths are uploaded on the (government’s Covid) portal,” Adityanath told a group of reporters in Noida.
Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Sunday said its Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ has been found to be effective against coronavirus strains found in India and the UK. Citing a study published in peer-reviewed medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the Hyderabad-based vaccine major noted that vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first identified in India and the UK, respectively.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, also announced on Sunday that the lockdown in the National Capital has been extended by another week till May 24. “We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi,” he said.
