  1. Home
  2. India reports 28,591 new covid cases including 20,487 from Kerala, lowest in over 2 weeks

India reports 28,591 new covid cases including 20,487 from Kerala, lowest in over 2 weeks

News Network
September 12, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 12: India reported 28,591 new coronavirus cases and 338 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data by Union Health Ministry updated on Sunday. 

The death toll stands at 4,42,655 and the active caseload is at 3,84,921. In the past 24 hours, 34,848 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,24,09,345.

With 20,487 cases, Kerala had a major share in the new cases reported today. The state also reported 181 deaths.

The Kerala government is conducting a seroprevalence study to take stock of the spread of the coronavirus among the people of the state. State Health Minister Veena George said the study began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Tamil Nadu with 1,639 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,145) and Karnataka (801) were other southern states with most cases. Telangana reported 296 cases.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi over the last 24 hours. The city reported 35 fresh cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh reported 14 new cases and 10 Covid deaths in a day.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Bihar - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths.

West Bengal reported 752 new cases and 14 deaths, while neighbouring Odisha reported 630 cases and 8 Covid deaths.

Mizoram with 1,089 cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state reported three Covid deaths.    

Sikkim shut down all schools and colleges in the state till October 31 after cases of coronavirus were detected among students within a week of reopening.

The government has informed the Supreme Court that the Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have come out with guidelines for issuing an "official document" for Covid-related deaths. The affidavit in the top court has been submitted nearly 10 days after the top court rapped the central government over the delay in issuing guidelines for the issuance of Covid death certificates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2021

Kabul, Sept 12: The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women will study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed a Taliban government.

Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab but did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2021

New Delhi, Sept 12: India reported 28,591 new coronavirus cases and 338 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data by Union Health Ministry updated on Sunday. 

The death toll stands at 4,42,655 and the active caseload is at 3,84,921. In the past 24 hours, 34,848 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,24,09,345.

With 20,487 cases, Kerala had a major share in the new cases reported today. The state also reported 181 deaths.

The Kerala government is conducting a seroprevalence study to take stock of the spread of the coronavirus among the people of the state. State Health Minister Veena George said the study began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Tamil Nadu with 1,639 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,145) and Karnataka (801) were other southern states with most cases. Telangana reported 296 cases.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi over the last 24 hours. The city reported 35 fresh cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh reported 14 new cases and 10 Covid deaths in a day.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Bihar - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths.

West Bengal reported 752 new cases and 14 deaths, while neighbouring Odisha reported 630 cases and 8 Covid deaths.

Mizoram with 1,089 cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state reported three Covid deaths.    

Sikkim shut down all schools and colleges in the state till October 31 after cases of coronavirus were detected among students within a week of reopening.

The government has informed the Supreme Court that the Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have come out with guidelines for issuing an "official document" for Covid-related deaths. The affidavit in the top court has been submitted nearly 10 days after the top court rapped the central government over the delay in issuing guidelines for the issuance of Covid death certificates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 9,2021

josheph.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 9: The Syro Malabar Church Pala diocese bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt on Thursday said that Catholic girls in Kerala were now becoming the victims of 'Love and narcotic Jihad'.

He said this while speaking at a Church celebration in Kottayam district's Kuruvilangadu, which comes under his diocese. 

"Wherever arms cannot be used, narcotics are being used and it's here Catholic girls become the victims. And to help this there is a group in Kerala which is functioning. To understand this, one needs to just analyse, how come ladies from other religions reached the IS camps," said the bishop. 

"As part of Love jihad, ladies are getting converted and there is an increased usage of drugs by Catholic youths. All this is being done to see no non-Muslims are there and to help in all this there is a group and all should be cautious," added the bishop. 

He went on to state that any attempt to deny that there exists 'Love Jihad' in Kerala is like closing eyes to reality and is being done by vested interests with a reason. 

"There is a plan going on to forcefully bring in Muslim thoughts and all Catholics should be aware of this and be watchful," said Kallarangatt. 

The news of Keralites joining the IS surfaced after the Kerala government contacted various Central agencies -- IB, NIA and RAW in 2016 about the veracity of reports about 19 missing people from the state, and according to some of the relatives they are believed to have joined the IS. 

These 19 included 10 men, six women and three children and of these, most of them hail from Kasargode and a few from Palakkad districts and includes Christian and Hindu converts. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.