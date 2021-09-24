  1. Home
  2. India reports 29,616 covid cases, 290 deaths in last 24 hours

News Network
September 25, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 25: India reported 29,616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning indicated that 28,046 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has risen marginally to stand at 3.01 lakh. The recovery rate is currently at 97.78%.

While Kerala continues to remain the only state with an active tally well above the one lakh mark, recent data indicates a downward trend. Somewhat alarmingly, several states in the northeastern have shown a spike in numbers recently, with Mizoram leading the list. As of September 25 morning, the state has more than 15 thousand active cases with the daily count surging to more than 1000 cases this week.

Many experts now contend that the country is headed towards an 'endemic stage' ever as others warn about the possibility of a third wave in the coming months. Against this backdrop, the Nationwide Vaccination Drive continues to gain momentum with nearly 84 crore doses having been administered thus far.

News Network
September 15,2021

naseeruddin.jpg

Mumbai, Sept 15: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has alleged that the government is encouraging Indian filmmakers to make propaganda films “lauding the efforts of our beloved leader”.

“They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of our beloved leader. They are also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly,” Shah said in an interview.

He likened the situation to when top-class filmmakers were rounded up in Nazi Germany to make films propagating Nazi philosophy. “You will find the biggest guys giving in to this,” the actor said.

This comes days after a video of Shah went viral wherein he was condemning Indian Muslims who were celebrating the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

The 71-year-old actor told the publication that he had no proof but it was obvious, adding that while there is no outright bigotry in the industry, actors are harassed if they speak out.

“They (the Khans) are worried because of the harassment they face. They have so much to lose. It is a question of their entire establishments getting harassed,” he said.

Noting that he never felt any discrimination in the industry, Shah said the only thing that matters in the industry is the revenue you generate.

Commenting on his remarks on the Taliban, he said that ‘celebration’ may not have been the right word but he said that his comments were “perfectly reasonable”.

On those who were offended by his comments, Shah said, “There is an atmosphere of bottled hate just waiting to be released. People are waiting to take offence to anything. If they had heard my statement, they would have realised there is nothing to get their knickers in a twist about.” 

News Network
September 11,2021

Riyadh, Sept 11: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports announced it has started the automatic extension of the validity of residence permits (Iqama) for stranded expatriates outside the Kingdom in addition to extending the validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expats until 30/11/2021, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA)reported.

The move comes in implementation of the directives of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The decision, which was approved by the Minister of Finance, comes in line with ongoing efforts being made by the Kingdom’s government to deal with the effects and repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic.

It also falls within precautionary measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating financial and economic impacts.

The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports. The extension process is as follows:

First: Extending the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in countries from which entry is suspended as a result of Coronavirus until 30/11/2021.

Second: Extending the validity of visit visas for visitors who are in the countries from which entry is suspended as a result of the Coronavirus until 30/11/2021.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban.

The decision was applied only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit (iqama) and left the Kingdom on exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 13,2021

oscarfernandes.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Former union minister and veteran leader of Indian National Congress Oscar Fernandes passed away today after months after treatment at a private hospital in the city.

A prominent minority leader of INC, Fernades was the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment, Government of India in UPA government. 

He was one of the closest confidants of the present Congress President Rahul Gandhi and one of the major leaders in the taking of important decisions of Congress Party. 

He was also the Chairman of Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee. He was the AICC General Secretary, the Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Dr. Manmohan Singh's first UPA government in India. 

He served as Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi. He was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha in 1980 from Udupi constituency in Karnataka. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 from the same constituency. Later, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1998. He was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2004. He was a Union Minister from 2004 to 2009, holding a number of portfolios such as Statistics and Programme Implementation, NRI Affairs, Youth and Sports Affairs and Labour and Employment. He served two terms as a member of the Council of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Personal life

Oscar was born on 27th March 1941 to Roque Fernandes, the head of Government Composite PU College and the first President of Manipal Institute of Technology and Leonissa M. Fernandes, the first female magistrate in India, at the family estate at Udupi. 

Fernandes was one of 12 children in his family, and grew up with a strong Catholic background. As a child he was an altar boy, and as a youth he was active in Church activities. His family belongs to the Fernandes-Prabhu clan, a Mangalorean Catholic clan from Udyavara in Udupi district. He married Blossom Mathias Prabhu on 26 August 1981 and has one son Oshan and one daughter Oshanie. His son Oshan is married to Frazil Quadros and Oscar's daughter Oshanie is married to Mark Saldanha. In 2002 Fernandes inaugurated the Glowinstar Academy, an integrated development school, in Ambalpady, dedicated to his father, Roque.

