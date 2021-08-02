  1. Home
  2.  India reports 30,549 new covid cases, 422 deaths; active cases 4,04,958

News Network
August 3, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 3: With a single-day rise of 30,549 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Friday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,25,195 with 422 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,04,958, accounting for 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at  97.38 per cent, the data showed.

In the last 24 hours, 38,887 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,08,96,354.

Also, 14,28,984 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Monday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 47.85 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5 and 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

News Network
July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat samijis from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose exit appears imminent, should be allowed to continue in office.

On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.

Dropping a hint about his continuation in the office, Yediyurappa had said on July 22 that the party central leadership is going to issue a direction to him by Sunday evening, which he would abide by.

Speaking on the occasion, Dingaleshwar Swami said it was not proper to remove the chief minister.

"It is not proper to remove Yediyurappa. We have congregated here to boost the morale of the chief minister. We are neither in favour or opposed to anyone. Our sole objective is to see that the Chief Minister, who is doing a good work, should be allowed to continue," he added.

A seer attending the event said the politicians bring reforms in the administration while the seers role is to bring reforms in society as well as the individuals.

However, when a politician is doing a good job, he should not be removed, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the pontiffs to pressurise the party leadership to heed to them, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2021

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21: Eid al Adha, which commemorates the blessed life and sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, was celebrated coastal district of Dakshina Kannada as well as other parts of Karnataka and country today with all necessary covid precautions. (It was celebrated in the Middle East and other parts of the world yesterday.)

Eid prayers were held in most of the mosques in Mangaluru and Udupi. However, due to the covid-induced restrictions imposed by the state government, the number of devotees in the mosques was less. 

In the Eidgah mosque at lighthouse hill, Khateeb Sadaqatullah Nadvi led the Eid prayers while Zeenat Bakhash mosque Khateeb Abul Akram Muhammad Baqavi led the prayers. In Ullal Central Juma Masjid Khateeb Anwar Ali Darimi led the prayers. 

The government had urged the mosques to not to allow devotees beyond its 50% capacity. Besides people aged above 65 years and children below 10 years were also barred from taking part in the Eid prayers at mosques. Wearing of mask, physical distancing and sanitization etc were also among the requirements. 

As this Eid falls in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, it is also the time when pilgrims undertake their pilgrimage of Hajj. “When we enter the first 10 days of this blessed month, the Muslims’ hearts and prayers are with those undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Hajj during these days,” said a cleric. 

eid2.jpg

eid3.jpg

eid4.jpg

