India reports 30,549 new covid cases, 422 deaths; active cases 4,04,958

New Delhi, Aug 3: With a single-day rise of 30,549 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Friday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,25,195 with 422 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,04,958, accounting for 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent, the data showed.

In the last 24 hours, 38,887 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,08,96,354.

Also, 14,28,984 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Monday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 47.85 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5 and 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.