  2. India reports 3.29 lakh new covid cases, 3,876 deaths in last 24 hours

News Network
May 11, 2021

New Delhi, May 11: India is witnessing a dip in the single-day rise of Covid-19 cases as the nation reported 3,29,942 new cases on Tuesday, which pushed its tally to  2,29,92,517 according to the updated data of the Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 more people succumbing to it, the Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,15,221, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, according to the data. 

News Network
May 7,2021

MK Stalin.jpg

Chennai, May 7: Immediately after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took five decisions, including disbursing the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 promised as Covid-19 relief for rice ration cardholders, and reducing the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 per litre. 

Stalin, who was sworn-in as Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, assumed office at his chamber inside Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. The first file that Stalin put his seal of approval related to disbursing of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 of the Rs 4,000 promised as one-time Covid-19 relief for families in the state. 

“The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be disbursed in the month of May to 2.07 crore rice ration cardholders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crores,” a statement from the government said. The next file that Stalin signed was to reduce the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre from May 16. 

While the first two are election promises, another important decision is that the government will bear the expenses of Covid-19 treatment for patients who get admitted to private hospitals under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. 

Stalin also announced the formation of a separate department 'Chief Minister in your constituency' to look into complaints and petitions received from people during his election campaign. The department will be headed by IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar, who hails from Karnataka. 

The fifth decision is to allow free bus travel for women in town buses. The scheme would lead to an additional expense of Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations which will be compensated by the government. 

News Network
May 10,2021

New Delhi, May 10: Several bodies, decomposed, bloated and suspected to be of people who succumbed to Covid-19, were on Monday found floating in the river Ganga in a Bihar district.

Officials in Chausa block of Buxar, which borders Uttar Pradesh, rushed to the spot of the unseemly sight upon hearing the news.

"We were alerted by the local chowkidar that many bodies have been spotted floating from upstream. We have so far recovered 15 of these. None of the deceased happens to be a resident of the district," Chausa BDO Ashok Kumar told PTI over phone.

He said "many Uttar Pradesh districts are situated right across the river and the bodies may have been dumped in the Ganges for reasons not known to us. We cannot confirm whether the deceased were indeed Covid-19 positive. The bodies have started decomposing. But we are taking all precautions while ensuring that these are disposed of in a decent manner".

Some news channels claimed the number of bodies to be as high as 100, which the BDO dismissed as "highly exaggerated".

Many local residents, who spoke before cameras with their faces masked, claimed that the district administration was "in denial over many such unfortunate incidents involving residents of Buxar".

They alleged that those manning cremation ghats were charging a fortune whenever people reached there with the body of a near and dear one who died of the coronavirus.

"There is also a shortage of wood and other material required for cremation. Availability of these has taken a hit because of the lockdown. So many bereaved family members are impelled to immerse the bodies of their departed relatives in the river," one of the residents said.

Often family members of a Covid victim are not handed over the body by the administration which claims it would perform the last rites observing the protocol in place for the deadly virus, another local stated.

"What indeed happens is that the officials develop cold feet later and fearing that they might catch the infection themselves, they dump the bodies in the river and flee. Little do they realize that they are also polluting the river," he added.

News Network
April 28,2021

umeshkatti.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 28: In what can be termed as the height of arrogance, Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has asked a farmer to "go die". In a bid to avoid controversy, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has expressed apologies on behalf of the arrogant minister. 

An audio clip of a purported phone conversation between a Raitha Sangha member and the minister went viral on Wednesday. 

In the conversation, the farmer Eshwar called the minister and sought to know why the government had reduced the quantity of rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Katti can be heard justifying the government's decision saying that even though the quantity of rice is reduced, the government has substituted it with Ragi for South Karnataka and Jowar for North Karnataka.

However, the farmer said the government had not yet begun the supply of Jowar. "Is this quantity enough for a family to sustain? What should we do until the government supplies Jowar? Should people die?" the irate farmer asked the minister. To which, Katti responded, "Go ahead, die and stop calling me."

The audio clip has gone viral and the opposition parties are attacking the government, forcing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to issue a statement expressing regret. "It is not right for a minister to make such a statement. I express regret," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have demanded the sacking of Katti.

"BJP minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen and asked him to 'go die' just because he asked him why Karnataka govt has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kgs! The Chief Minister must immediately throw him out of the cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this government have any shame?" KPCC President DK Shivakumar demanded.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy too demanded that Katti be removed from the cabinet. "The minister's statement is arrogant and inhuman. When a minister does not have empathy for people, I urge the chief minister to throw him out of the cabinet," Kumaraswamy said.

