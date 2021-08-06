  1. Home
India reports 38,628 new covid cases, 617 deaths; active cases 4,12,153; positivity rat 2.21%

News Network
August 7, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 7: With a single-day rise of 38,628 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,18,95,385 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,27,371 with 617 more people succumbing to it, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases have climbed to 4,12,153 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country has touched 47.83 crore, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent . 

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,55,861, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has crossed 50 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

News Network
August 5,2021

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya suffered heartbreak after losing to Russian Zavur Uguev 4-7 in the final of the men's 57 kg event.

Ravi's silver is India's fifth medal in the Tokyo Olympics and the second of the day after the men's hockey team won the bronze medal.

India's last gold medal came from shooter Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Details to follow. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the residence of former Ullal MLA late B M Idinabba early on Wednesday morning at Mastikatte, Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The 25-member team was led by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police. The NIA has so far not issued any statement about the visit.

Idinabba, who was also a prominent advocate of communal harmony and unity, passed away in April 2009. His son B M Basha, a realtor, stays in the house along with his family. Basha's two sons stay abroad.

Rumours are doing rounds that the NIA team that came from Bengaluru is conducting investigation based on a suspicion that one of the family members might have some connection with some hardline outfits.

According to sources, Basha’s kin had mysteriously gone missing from Kerala a few years ago. While the family members deny links with any terror organisation, a few media reports had expressed suspicion that the missing person might have joined some terror outfits. 

News Network
July 27,2021

New Delhi, July 27: Reports on Israeli Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to spy on opposition leaders, two union ministers and 40 journalists among others should be investigated by a sitting or former judge, senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar have said in a petition to the Supreme Court.

The petition says the global investigation involving several leading publications around the world has revealed that more than 142 persons in India were identified as potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

The petition says the Supreme Court should direct the government to disclose whether it has obtained a license for the spyware or used it - directly or indirectly - to conduct surveillance of any kind.

According to the petitioners, the forensic analysis of several mobile phones belonging to people listed as potential targets by the Security Lab of Amnesty International have confirmed security breaches.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, businessman Anil Ambani, a former CBI chief, a virologist and 40 journalists are on the list of 300 phones from India revealed to be on the list of potential targets on the leaked database of NSO. It is not established, however, that all the phones were hacked.

Two petitions were filed earlier in the Supreme Court on the same case, one by CPM MP John Brittas and the other by advocate ML Sharma.

