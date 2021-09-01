  1. Home
India reports 41,965 new covid-19 cases, 460 deaths; Kerala top contributor

News Network
September 1, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 1: India on Wednesday reported 41,965 new Covid-19 cases, 33,964 recoveries and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. 

Of these, Kerala accounted for 30,203 new coronavirus infections and 115 fatalities.

With Wednesday's figures, the death toll from the virus rose to 4,39,020.

The tally of total cases is 3,28,10,845. Active cases now stand at 3,78,181.

India has administered 65,41,13,508 vaccines so far with 1,33,18,718 doses given in last 24 hours.

News Network
August 28,2021

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.
 

News Network
August 24,2021

Dubai, Aug 24: Authorities in the UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline, which is the second flag carrier of the UAE, said in a tweet that it is working to update its website with the latest information.

“The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days,” Etihad said on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to a query by a passenger whether an Indian citizen holding a US visa can fly to Abu Dhabi and get visa-on-arrival and travel to Dubai without quarantine.

The airline also advised passengers to “please keep an eye out for latest regulations”.

The latest travel update is applicable to passengers having a visa or residence permit issued by the US, the UK or a European Union member state.

Travel regulations to and from the UAE have frequently changed in recent weeks considering the developing Covid-19 situation.

On April 22, Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced that its flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days.

On August 5, the UAE lifted a ban on transit passengers from India.

On August 10, the UAE’s flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry. 

Tarsem singh
 - 
Thursday, 26 Aug 2021

Sir am from India , my visa Abudhabi , my 2 vacation completed , but show my red signal, please help sir red signal to green signal my details is ,, my id my ( 784-1973-6874-249-6) my passport number is ( K3781212)please help sir red signal to green signal,, thanks

