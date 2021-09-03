India reports 42,618 new covid cases, 330 fatalities

  1. Home
September 4, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 4: India's Covid-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Of these, Kerala reported 29,322 new infections and 131 deaths on Friday.

The total death toll mounted to 4,40,225. India's active cases now stand at 4,05,681. Meanwhile, 3,21,00,001 people have so far recovered with 36,385 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903, and now comprises of 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded  2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 71 days, according to the ministry.

A total of 67.72 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

August 29,2021

Washington, Aug 29: President Joe Biden vowed to keep up airstrikes against the so called Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Another terror attack, he said, is “highly likely” this weekend as the US winds down its evacuation.

The Pentagon said the remaining contingent of US forces at the airport, now numbering fewer than 4,000, had begun their final withdrawal ahead of Biden's deadline for ending the evacuation on Tuesday.

After getting briefed on a US drone mission in eastern Afghanistan that the Pentagon said killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate early Saturday, Biden said the extremists can expect more.

“This strike was not the last,” Biden said in a statement. “We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay.” He paid tribute to the “bravery and selflessness” of the American troops executing the hurried airlift of tens of thousands from Kabul airport, including the 13 US service members who were killed in Thursday's suicide bombing at an airport gate.

The evacuation proceeded as tensions rose over the prospect of another IS attack.

 “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said, adding that he has instructed them to take all possible measures to protect their troops, who are securing the airport and helping bring onto the airfield Americans and others desperate to escape Taliban rule.

The remains of the 13 American troops were on their way to the United States, the Pentagon said. Their voyage marked a painful moment in a nearly 20-year American war that cost more than 2,400 US military lives and is ending with the return to power of a Taliban movement that was ousted when US forces invaded in October 2001.

The remains of troops killed in action overseas are usually flown back to the US via Dover Air Base in Delaware, where fallen troops' return to US soil is marked by a solemn movement known as the “dignified transfer.”

The White House on Saturday did not say if Biden would travel to Dover for the troops' return. Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said shortly after the attack that the president “would do everything he can to honor the sacrifice and the service” of those killed.

The Pentagon released the names of those killed — 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier. Twelve of them were in the 20s; some were born in 2001, the year America's longest war began. The oldest was 31. 

August 24,2021

In order to make the process of booking a slot for the Covid-19 vaccination hassle-free and reachable to a larger number of people, the Government of India has extended the service to WhatsApp. Now anyone can register for their Covid-19 vaccination via the MyGov chat bot on WhatsApp.

Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov and NeGD, took to Twitter to announce the launch of this new service. 

“Now book vaccination slots by simply sending ‘Book Slot’ to @MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on @WhatsApp, verify OTP & follow the steps. Grateful to WhatsApp & @haptik for their continued support to build this chatbot,” he tweeted

He also tweeted a link to the WhatsApp booking of Covid-19 vaccine.

Here are the steps to register for your Covid-19 vaccinations via WhatsApp:

1. To start with the registration process, you will first need to add MyGov Corona Helpdesk’s number-- 9013151515 -- as a contact on your phone. Alternatively, you can go through this link https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=919013151515&text&app_absent=0 on your desktop to access the chatbot.

2. Now, send a 'Book Slot' message to the chat that has opened.

3. Then you will need to enter a six-digit OTP that you receive via SMS.

4. After that, you need to select the preferred date and location for vaccination, pin code, and the type of vaccine.

After you finish these four steps, you will receive a confirmation message of your Covid-19 vaccination registration.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart also tweeted about the partnership adding that Covid-19 vaccination certificates can be downloaded via the app as well.

The government made downloading vaccine certificates available on WhatsApp earlier this month.

Here's how you can download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate via WhatsApp:

1. Type ‘covid certificate' and send it to the same MyGov chat bot.

2. Enter the OTP that you received on the chat.

3. Download the certificate. 

August 26,2021

Kabul, Aug 26: An explosion outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 13 people, including children, a Taliban official told international media. He also said the blast wounded many Taliban guards.

A US official said US service members were among the wounded, adding he was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there had been an explosion and it was unclear if there were any casualties. A Western diplomat in Kabul earlier said areas outside the airport gates were “incredibly crowded” again despite the warnings of a potential attack. A witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Daesh group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting outside the airport, said the explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport. Khan, who said he was standing about 30 metres away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days — or even hours for some nations — before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America’s longest war and the Taliban’s takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying people.

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan’s Daesh group affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC early on Thursday there was “very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within “hours.” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country had received information from the US and other countries about the “threat of suicide attacks on the mass of people”. 

