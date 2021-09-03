India reports 45,352 new covid cases, 366 deaths; active cases near 4-lakh mark

  1. Home
News Network
September 3, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 3: India reported 45,352 new COVID-19 cases while 366 deaths in the past 24 hours, the total infection caseload rose to 3.29 crores and the death toll is at 4,39,895, the health ministry said on Friday (September 3, 2021). India's active cases nears 4-lakh mark (3,99,778) again after 45 days.

With 34,791 recoveries reported in the past day, the recovery rate is at 97.45% and the total tally is at 3,20,63,616. More than 67.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday and the cumulative vaccine doses administered crossed the 67 crore mark. 

While, Delhi reported 39 COVID-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala, on the other hand, recorded 32,097 new COVID-19 cases and Maharashtra 4,342.

On Thursday, the government made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers arriving from seven more countries, including South Africa, Bangladesh and China.

News Network
August 30,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the Government wants Bengaluru to be the first city in India to become fully vaccinated.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting with officials and experts here he said that five lakh doses will be administered every day in Karnataka from september 1 onwards

He also said that ‘Lasika Utsav’ (vaccination camps) will be held every Wednesday where 10 lakh doses will be administered.

Stating that in some districts there is hesitating to take the vaccine, it needs to be corrected "We have vaccinated 1.5 crore vaccinations in August," he said.

He said “ We will soon launch this program in the slums in Bangalore . Vaccination drivers have taken the border districts of Kerala.”

He said we would give the priority to vaccinating all people in the state by the end of December.

He said the third wave has begun in some states, however , the state government has taken all precautionary measures to avoid virus infections, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka where Covid test positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai likened the reopening to freedom for students from Covid-19. "Students are very happy. It's like, they have got a freedom today from Covid-19. August 15 is celebrated as a freedom for the country but for our students from classes ninth, tenth, 11th and 12 it's a real freedom for them with the opening of schools," Bommai told reporters after visiting a few schools in the city. He said students were facing a lot of issues in online classes such as communication and network problems but here in the physical classes they can interact with their teachers better.

Apart from better teaching and understanding, students are happy that they are now with their friends, the Chief Minister said. Bommai told teachers, staff and students to follow Covid-19 norms.

"There will be an experts' committee meeting by the month-end. Looking at the situation, we will take a call on two things -- one is regarding border districts and second is classes for class first to eighth standard," the Chief Minister explained.

At an event here, Bommai said if the reopening of schools become successful, August 23 will be celebrated as Education Day just as September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day. He also said that this day is important as it will liberate children from Covid-19. The government decided to start the classes from Monday on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The TAC had said that the teachers and other staff in the schools and PU colleges should be vaccinated first. Further, it said the classrooms should be sanitised, social distancing and hand hygiene should be maintained and everyone should wear masks compulsorily. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh visited a few schools in the city and interacted with students.

The government decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru as Covid-19 positivity rate is above two per cent in these districts, government sources said. On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district in-charge ministers visited a few schools in their respective districts on Monday. In November 2020, degree colleges were opened and later in January 2021, 10th and pre-university colleges were opened for a brief period. The experiment could not continue for long as the second wave had hit the country and Karnataka was among the worst affected states reporting over 50,000 cases and about 500 fatalities daily.

