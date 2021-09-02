  1. Home
  India reports 47,092 new covid cases, 509 deaths; over 32K cases from Kerala alone

News Network
September 2, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 2: India on Thursday reported 47,092 new Covid-19 cases as 509 persons succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Kerala continued to drive the surge in daily cases as it accounted for 32,803 fresh infections and 173 deaths.

In the past day, 35,181 have recovered, pushing total recoveries to 3,20,28,825.

Thursday's cases bring the total cases to 3,28,57,937. Active cases now stand at 3,89,583.

The country has recorded 4,39,529 so far due to Covid-19.

66,30,37,334 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 81,09,244 being given in the last 24 hours.

News Network
August 21,2021

modisisodia1.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 21: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to "conduct raids and file fake FIRs" against those on the list.

During an online briefing, Sisodia claimed that many of the names on the list are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or the central government.

"We have learnt from reliable sources that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 people to the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police asking them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against them (people on the list) in order to ruin them before the next elections," Sisodia alleged.

He claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done.

"Rakesh Asthana is Modiji's 'brahmastra'. He has promised that come what may, he will get the job done," he said.

Sisodia said the AAP does politics of truth and honesty.

"You can send the CBI and the ED, we will welcome them," he said.

News Network
August 23,2021

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might reach its peak in October, said a report submitted to PMO by a Ministry of Home Affairs panel. The report is drafted by the experts at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), which was set up by the Home Ministry.

The report further states that the paediatric facilities in the country, including doctors, staff, medical equipments like ventilators and ambulances will not be sufficient if a large number of children get infected, reported a leading daily.

The committee of experts has said that to battle the third wave of the pandemic, the Centre will need to prepare their resources keeping in mind 23 hospitalisations per 100 positive cases, if the COVID test positivity rate increases in the country once again.

The NIDM committee, headed by NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, has estimated that 20 percent of all the cases with severe or moderately severe symptoms might require hospitalisation. 

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Friday, said that the central government is fully prepared and equipped to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, and an allocation of over Rs 23 crores has been made for this purpose. He further stated that steps are being taken to strengthen the paediatric care and facilities in the country, as it is predicted that the third wave will have an impact on the under-18 population.

With the educational institutes across the country reopening in a phased manner, many citizens have expressed their concern regarding the impending third wave of the pandemic, which might have an adverse effect on the students.

Vaccine trials for those under the age of 18 are being conducted across the country. In a related development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave nod to Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above, bringing in the sixth vaccine authorized for use in the country.

News Network
September 2,2021

Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.

A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.

