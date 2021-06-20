  1. Home
  2. India reports 53,256 new ovid cases, 1,422 deaths

News Network
June 21, 2021

New Delhi, June 21: India has reported 53,256 single-day Covid-19 cases on Monday, its lowest in 88 days, as the country's caseload declined to 7,02,887.

The country saw 1,422 deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the toll to 3,88,135. According to Union Health Ministry data, 78,190 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 3.83 per cent.

Under the government vaccination program, 28,00,36,898 have been inoculated so far. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

News Network
June 19,2021

Bengaluru, June 19: Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls won't be conducted till December this year as the state is not yet free from Covid-19. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said a state cabinet meeting will be held on June 21 at 4 pm and a decision would be taken in this regard. Experts have cautioned that the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect kids. So, the polls are unlikely to be conducted anytime soon. 

When questioned on a charge related to tender, he said the chief minister and the department's secretary have given clarification. Don't ask it again, he said.

He said BJP is like a family and dissidence is quite common in a political party. "Our central leaders held discussions it with legislators and resolved the issues. They collected opinions of all legislators. Our discussion was not only on change of chief minister in Karnataka. The issues related to Covid control, strengthening of party at the grass-root level, environment conservation and plastic-free state had been discussed." 

He also stated that he would welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide free vaccine to all and ration to BPL families. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those died of Covid-19 is a model to the country. "We have hailed the decision."

News Network
June 13,2021

Bengaluru, June 13: More than 1.5 lakh employees in shopping malls across Karnataka have become jobless due to lockdowns and restrictions over the past year and owners have incurred losses in crores of rupees. Mall owners have urged the government to allow them to reopen by June 21 to help them stem the tide.

Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) & CEO, Infiniti Malls, said for every person directly employed with malls, on an average, three others are indirectly employed, providing logistics and support.

“In such a scenario, at least 1.5 lakh people have lost their jobs in the state,” Kumar said during a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. “Though around 50,000 of them were reemployed after malls reopened for a brief time, many were laid off during the second lockdown,” he said. He said over 50% of malls, a majority of them standalone ventures, will close down if no support is provided.

Sunil Munshi, AVP operations, Orion Malls, said almost 80% of employees working in malls, shops, restaurants and service sectors come from economically weaker sections.

Kumar said a moratorium extended by RBI last year ended in March and they now have nothing to fall back on. “There has hardly been any revenue for a retailer or the mall. The past few months have been so stressful that we don’t know how to cope,” he said.

He said on average, revenue from retail in malls in the state is Rs 2,000 crore per month. They pay Rs 350 crore GST. Due to lockdowns, retails have incurred losses of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore and governments have suffered GST loss of Rs 3,000 crore. “Malls have lost 15% of the revenue generated by retailers,” Kumar said.

Kumar said pre-Covid estimates show that across India, 1,000 malls generate monthly revenue of Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 crore. The whole ecosystem has suffered almost Rs 1 lakh crore losses.

Najeeb Kunil, CEO, PPZ Mall Development & Management Services Co said they have urged the state government to provide waivers around rental / lease, electricity charges, upcoming renewals of existing permits / licenses / NOCs among others. They have also sought waiver of property taxes payment till January 2022 and support around minimum wages rates and guard-board payments until FY 2021-22.

He also feared a downstream effect hitting smallscale industries and small businesses which have no income with shopping malls shut. “The sooner they take a call and heed our requests, the better it will be for everyone in the ecosystem, not just the developers,” he said.

SCAI members said that the solution lies in reopening the shopping malls as soon as possible. Kunil said vaccination is a major solution. “We hope to be back to 90% of footfall by October,” he said.

