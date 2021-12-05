India reports 8,306 new covid cases; active caseload lowest in the last 18 months

New Delhi, Dec 6: India's Covid-19 caseload went up to 3,464,1561 after the country added 8,306 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry's update on Monday morning. The death toll saw a jump of 211 cases and now stands at 473,537, the data updated at 8am showed.

The active caseload reached 98,416, the lowest in the last 18 months. The total active cases, currently, account for 0.28 per cent of the total caseload.

The recovery rate atands at 98.35 per cent, as per the data. As many as 8,834 people recuperated in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries jumped to 34,069,608.

Notably, the daily positivity rate (0.94 per cent) has been less than 2 per cent for the last 63 days, while the weekly positivity rate (0.78 per cent) has been less than 1 per cent for the last 22 days.

On the vaccination front, the country has administered 1.27 billion vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose to 21 with 17 more testing positive for the new strain on Sunday.

So far, Delhi along with Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra have reported cases of Omicron, which is said to be more contagious than previous mutations of coronavirus.