  India reports 9,283 fresh covid-19 cases, 437 deaths; active caseload 1,11,481 - lowest in 537 days

November 24, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 24: India reported 9,283 new Covid-19 cases and 437 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

10,949 recoveries were also reported in the same duration. 

Culmulative deaths have now reached 466,584.

Active cases in the country stand at 1,11,481 - the lowest in 537 days.

November 17,2021

New Delhi, Nov 17: The number of fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

This feat has been made possible due to the prime minister's vision of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and “Whole of Government Approach”, people's faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign which has seen a tremendous response from various parts of the country, Mandaviya said.

"In a significant achievement to the nationwide vaccination coverage for the country, for the first time the number of fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed those who have been administered only a single dose of vaccine," the minister said in a statement.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am.

This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477), the minister said.

The Union Health Minister congratulated the collective spirit of the country on this achievement.

In a tweet, he appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

“We will win the battle against Covid-19 together,” he stated.

The Union Health Minister expressed confidence that the country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, according to the statement.

“The staunch political commitment of the Government of India to protect every citizen from Covid-19 through vaccination has enabled the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive to achieve several feats ever since its inception on January 16, 2021. 

"The nation achieved the distinction of having administered 100 crore doses on October 21. Subsequently, the prime minister gave a clarion call and launched the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign on November 3 to knock at every door and reach out to every household and immunise every citizen against Covid-19 in the spirit of Antyodaya”, Mandaviya said.

The month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination campaign aims to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first dose of vaccine, while those who are due for the second doses are motivated to take the second dose.

Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated, the statement said.

The Union Health Minister also assured people that there was no shortage of vaccine doses in the country and urged them to come forward for the second dose, and motivate those in their family and community to take both the doses.

November 11,2021

varunkangana.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 11: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at one of his party's most ardent supporters - actor Kangana Ranaut - for her remarks that India got its freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 after a decades-long struggle by freedom fighters was "bheekh" or handout.

Mr Gandhi, who has lately been voicing discordant notes that have earned him a censure or two by the party, posted a short clip of Ms Ranaut's remarks an event organised by television channel Times Now in which she is heard saying in Hindi, "That was not freedom but bheekh, and the real freedom came in 2014."

Ms Ranaut, who was given the Padma Shri award by PM Modi's government this month, was understood to have been referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014.

The 34-year-old who stands banned on microblogging platform Twitter over her incendiary right-wing commentary has spawned many a controversy in the past.

Slamming her, Varun Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, praising his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?"

Last month, Varun Gandhi was dumped from his party's National Executive after calling for justice for the families of farmers killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, and speaking out in support of other farmers protesting the centre's new laws.

Seemingly in no mood to back down, Mr Gandhi had needled his party by tweeting an undated video of (a very young-looking) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which the late former Prime Minister warns the government against intimidating farmers.

A member of the Nehru-Gandhi family that controls the opposition Congress, Varun Gandhi and his mother joined the BJP in 2004 just months before the party went out of power but are believed to have fallen out of favour with the leadership in recent years. 

November 16,2021

Mysuru, Nov 16: The death of a 36-year-old man, who had developed complications after vaccination in Karnataka’s Mysuru has sparked fear among people. 

The family of the deceased has demanding a thorough probe. Officials, however, said the post mortem shows he died due to a pre-existing cardiovascular disease. 

Suresh Madaiah, a resident of Ashokapuram in Mysuru, was brought to K R hospital at 2.58 pm on November 12 by the Chamundipuram urban PHC medical officer after he was given his first Covishield vaccine shot at 1.55 pm. He was unconscious and wasn’t responsive when he was brought to the hospital.

After being examined by a team of specialist doctors, he was incubated immediately and all necessary investigations were done. Once his blood pressure was brought under control within two hours, both ECG and ECHO showed left ventricular hypertrophy.

The district administration said the man had not revealed his pre-existing illness and said the district AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) committee had declared his death as not related to vaccination.  

District health officer Dr K H Prasad said, “He was in coma for two days. On Friday, a CT scan revealed that he had a stroke and suffered a brain haemorrhage. Surgery was deferred as he wasn’t fit enough.”

“External ventricular drain was done on Saturday. In spite of the ventilator support and the surgical procedure, the patient’s neurological condition did not improve,” said the medical superintendent of KR Hospital, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), in a written statement.  

Dr Prasad said, “He was declared dead on Monday and his post mortem was done on the same day, which revealed his pre-existing heart condition. He hadn’t informed about it prior to vaccination. The district AEFI committee has concluded that his death was not vaccine-related.”

The family members of the deceased have demanded a thorough investigation into the death.

Members of Bahujan Samaj Party, led by its general secretary Purushottam, staged a protest in front of KR Hospital on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham reached the spot and received a memorandum from the protestors.

Dr C N Manjunath, director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said, “Heart ailments are not contraindications for vaccination. We have many heart patients at Jayadeva who have got Covid vaccination after having undergone angioplasties at some point in their lives. This seems to be coincidental and not vaccine-related.”  

