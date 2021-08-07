India reports less than 40K covid cases for 2nd straight day; 491 deaths

  1. Home
August 8, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 8: India reported 39,070 new Covid-19 cases and 491 fatalities on Sunday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative death toll now stands at 4,27,862.

This is the second day in a row that daily cases fell below 40,000 after nearly a week of over 40,000 single-day Covid-19 cases.

The active caseload of the country is 4,06,822.

43,910 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours. Weekly positivity rate was at 2.38 per cent.

Under the national inoculation campaign, 50.68 crore have been vaccinated thus far.

August 4,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The National Investigation Agency along with state police units today conducted simultaneous searches at five locations – three in Kashmir, one in Bengaluru and one in Mangaluru – in connection with investigation of NIA case RC-05/2021/NIA/DLI. 

An official release stated that NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under sections 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC & sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 38 & 40 of UA (P) Act on 05.03.2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen aka Abu Yahya resident of Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.  

Earlier, NIA had conducted searches and had arrested three accused persons namely Mohd. Ameen, Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar in this case in March 2021. 

During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS in Syria/Iraq, Mohd Ameen had visited Kashmir in March, 2020 and for engaging and had also raised funds in association with Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone aka Wilson Kashmiri and his associates. As part of conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Mohd Waqar Lone by accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Mohd Ameen. Mohd Ameen and his associates were also radicalizing gullible Muslim youths for joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka.    

Today, searches were conducted at the premises of accused/suspects who were continuously in touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for furtherance of activities of ISIS. During searches, several digital devices including Laptops, mobile phones, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

Subsequent to the searches, four suspects were arrested. They are Obaid Hamid, resident of Bemina , Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat , resident of Bandipora , Kashmir, Ammar Abdul Rahman, resident of Ullal, Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal aka Ali Muaviya ,r/o Bengaluru.

They were involved in raising funds and radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS, according to NIA. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Note: This report is based completely on the information provided by NIA

July 31,2021

For every single Covid-19 case reported in India, there were 30 cases that remained undetected or were missed, according to an analysis of ICMR's fourth sero-survey by independent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya.

The public health expert shared his analysis on Twitter in which he showed for every reported Covid-19 case in India, how many cases were missed.

He, however, clarified that it does not mean this was deliberate but simply reflects the performance of the disease surveillance system and the response to pandemic in the state in tackling the cases.

"Many cases are asymptomatic so they are likely to go unreported. If contact tracing is done well, even asymptomatic cases can also be reported. This has been reflected in the fact that a few states have done better than others as they can report on more cases as compared to other states," Lahariya said.

The Union health ministry on Wednesday shared the findings of the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by ICMR across 70 districts of India.

While Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79 per cent seroprevalence, Kerala is at the lowest with 44.4 per cent followed by Assam with 50.3 per cent and Maharashtra with 58 per cent.

For every laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in India, the number of unreported or undetected cases ranged from 6 to 98, according to the analysis.

Among states and union territories, the analysis by Lahariya showed that Uttar Pradesh missed the highest number of cases. With every case reported in that state, 98 cases were missed or remained undetected.

The under-counting factor was lowest for Kerala at 6 which means for every case reported six cases were missed, according to the analysis.

The under-counting factor for India was 30 which means for every case reported 30 cases were missed, according to the analysis.

For Madhya Pradesh, the under-counting factor was 83 - highest after Uttar Pradesh followed by Jharkhand at 63, Rajasthan at 62, Gujarat at 61 and Bihar at 59.

Speaking about the analysis, Lahariya said, "What we need to remember is that sampling of sero survey has been done in a scientific manner from 21 states and UTs so we know India has 67.6 per cent seropositivity at national level which is undisputed and the government says it so this essentially means there are 90-95 crore people in India who are sero-positive and a majority after natural infection. So they will come in the same proportion from states through which we have arrived at this conclusion."

In immunology, seroconversion is the development of specific antibodies in the blood serum as a result of infection or immunization.

However, Lahariya said that a state and district specific survey will provide a more accurate picture and the government should urgently plan such a survey.

August 3,2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced class 10 exam results.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check your marks online

Step 1. Visit the official result portal cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

Step 3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID.

Step 4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Save your results for future references.

