  1. Home
  2. India reports over 3.49 lakh new covid cases, deaths touch new high of 2,767

India reports over 3.49 lakh new covid cases, deaths touch new high of 2,767

coastaldigest.com news network
April 25, 2021

coviddaily.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 25: India on Sunday reported 3,49,691 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 2,17,113 were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total case count is 1,69,61,072.

Total recoveries stand at 1,40,85,110, while death toll is at 1,92,311. India now has 26,82,751 active cases.

On Saturday, India reported 3.46 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 2,600 deaths.

As per the ICMR, 27,79,18,810 crore samples have been tested as of April 24.

The total number of people vaccinated under the government's inoculation program is 14,09,16,417.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 15,2021

khumbmela.jpg

Dehradun/Rishikesh, Apr 15: A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire Mela Kshetra extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said on Thursday.

More RT-PCR test reports are awaited and the trend shows that the number of infected persons in the Kumbh Mela Kshetra is likely to climb to 2,000, he said.

The Kumbh Mela area is spread over 670 hectares covering parts of Haridwar, Tehri and Dehradun districts, including Rishikesh.

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating Covid norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing.

Despite their best efforts, the police could not impose the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the seers of akharas and the ash-smeared ascetics thronging Har Ki Pairi ghat on the two major bathing days due to severe time constraints.

Read more: India's daily Covid cases jump from 1 lakh to 2 lakh in just 10 days

As the 13 akharas had to take their holy dip at Har ki Pairi in accordance with their allotted time slots before sunset, the police and paramilitary personnel were hard-pressed to ensure each of them vacated the ghat before the arrival of the next akhara in line to prevent chaos.

As seers were averse to undergoing RT-PCR tests till the Mesh Sankranti Shahi Snan of April 14, both testing and inoculation in the Kumbh Kshetra including the areas allocated to the akharas are likely to be stepped up in the coming days, Jha said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.