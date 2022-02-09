India reports over 71K new covid cases; active cases below 9 lakh

  1. Home
News Network
February 9, 2022

New Delhi, Feb 9: India on Wednesday reported 71,365 new coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry data showed. Active cases now stand at 8,92,828.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that only six out of 36 states and union territories maintain separate records of health workers who died due to Covid-19 in the last two years. Union Health Ministry informed the Parliament that Maharashtra and Gujarat, along with Sikkim, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.on Tuesday.

Globally, the World Health Organization lamented Tuesday that half a million Covid-19 deaths had been recorded since the Omicron variant was discovered, calling the toll "beyond tragic".

"This virus continues to be dangerous," she said.

In their weekly Covid-19 epidemiological update issued later Tuesday, the WHO said nearly 68,000 new deaths were reported last week – up seven per cent compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the number of new weekly Covid cases decreased by 17 per cent to nearly 19.3 million.

News Network
February 2,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 2: Urban Development Minister B A Byrathi Basavaraj has taken officials to task for the slow pace of works being implemented under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

Inspecting as many as seven projects being implemented under the Smart City project, the minister on Tuesday said that he was disappointed to witness the incomplete projects.

He was informed that 90% of civil works at the Yemmekere swimming pool was completed and filtration plants were being awaited for it. 

The minister said that the funds will not be released when works are not completed.

As there were a few months left before the onset of monsoons, he directed officials to expedite work on the projects by doubling the number of labourers and machines.

“If contractors are not pressurised, they will complete works at their own pace,” he said and directed officials to file criminal cases against contractors who refused to expedite the work.

The sight of a huge mound of waste dumped near Pandeshwar railway crossing irked the minister to no end.

He told MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and the health inspector that the mounds of garbage should not be present during his next visit to the city planned in March.

He directed the commissioner to accord high priority to keeping Mangaluru clean.

He began inspecting the works from 6.45 am onwards and ended the inspection at Mangala Stadium at 9 am.

En route to Mangala Stadium, he interacted with elderly people exercising at Kadri park.

He also gave a patient hearing to the grievances of Pourakarmikas present near Kadri park.

The minister later told reporters that all works being implemented under the Smart City mission across Karnataka should be completed by March 23.

Basavaraj, while reviewing the progress of MCC and KUIDFC at MCC council hall, threatened to take disciplinary action against officials if there is a delay in the completion of developmental works. 

News Network
February 1,2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year beginning 1 April. Infrastructure emerged as the topmost priority for the Narendra Modi government as the finance minister said that the budget for 2022/2023 will lay the foundation for economic growth through public investment as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump.

As proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for 2022-23, a large number of commonly used items, including headphones, earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells and solar modules will become more expensive due to a hike in customs duties on imported parts.

Custom duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones have been reduced to 5%, propose to phase out more than 350 customs duty exemptions over time, says FM Sitharaman.

The finance minister announced an extension of the exemption on implements and tools for the agriculture sector manufactured in India.

Here's is a list of items that will become cheaper and costlier in FY23:

CHEAPER

- Clothes

- Gem stones and diamonds

- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones

- Mobile phones

- Mobile phone chargers

- Frozen mussels

- Frozen squids

- Asafoetida

- Cocoa beans

- Methyl alcohol

- Acetic acid

- Chemicals needed for petroleum products

- Steel scrap

COSTLIER

- Umbrella

- Unblended petrol and diesel

- Imitation Jewellery

- Single or multiple loudspeakers

- Headphones and earphones

- Smart meters

- Solar cells

- Solar modules

- X-ray machines

- Parts of electronic toys
 

Comments

AJS BAJWA
 - 
Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022

A lacklustre affair.

News Network
February 6,2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Comments

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Arrest this sexy scandal criminal under posco put him behind bar atleast 2years.
Then only he will understood about Indian constitution.
After all nagpur sewak followers of godse.

