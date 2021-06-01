  1. Home
  2. India sees 1.32 lakh new covid cases; 3,207 deaths in a day

News Network
June 2, 2021

New Delhi, June 2: India reported 1,32,788 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh fatalities. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 17,93,645.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,83,07,832.

News Network
May 25,2021

Bengaluru, May 25: Cracking the whip on private hospitals that are refusing to release bodies of Covid-19 victims citing pending treatment bills, the state government has directed all district administrations and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to cancel the registration of such hospitals under the provisions of the KPME Act, 2007.

After reports emerged of several private hospitals across Karnataka insisting on clearing bills before handing over the bodies of Covid-19 deceased, the Health and Family Welfare department has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and Chief Commissioner of BBMP to initiate action against these hospitals for violating rules.

Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, in his order issued on Monday, said, “As per sub-clause 6 and section 11 of the KPME Act 2007, no hospital shall insist on payment of the hospital bill at the time of handing over of the body of the deceased, neither can they withhold the body of the deceased citing pending dues.”

Akhtar further said, “In case of such cases reported in any parts of the state, the district administration shall immediately cancel the registration of the hospital and initiate further action.” The department has also sought a weekly report on compliance with the order.

News Network
May 30,2021

New Delhi, May 30: India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily infections since April 12, showing a further decline in the spread of the virus.

The country added 3,460 new deaths over 24 hours, taking the total fatalities over 3.25 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

Active cases in the country dropped to 21,14,508 and the recovery rate stood at 90.8 per cent.

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: Even as India reels from a devastating wave of coronavirus, petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, literally adding (expensive) fuel to the fire.

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May.

The fresh hike amounts to an increase of 29 paise for petrol and 56 paise for diesel.

Petrol costs Rs 100.47 and diesel Rs 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol will cost Rs 102.34 and diesel Rs 93.37 for a litre of each in Bhopal. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 94.25 and Rs 87.74 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

