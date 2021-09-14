  1. Home
  2. India sees 27,176 new covid cases, 284 deaths

News Network
September 15, 2021

New Delhi, Sept 15: India on Wednesday reported 27,176 new covid-19 cases and 284 deaths from this disease in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Active cases stand at 3,51,087. 38,012 persons recovered in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 3,25,22,171.

Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.62 per cent. the weekly positivity rate  is now 2 per cent.

India has so far administered 75.89 crore vaccine doses so far.

News Network
September 9,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 9: In a major relief for the people, the government of Karnataka today issued a fresh order to end the weekend curfew imposed on Dakshina Kannada and other districts that share borders with other states. 

This decision has been taken as the positivity rate is decreasing in the state. The positivity rate in the state is 0.73% at present.

In districts where curfew imposed, the positivity rate is below 2%. Thus, the weekend curfew has been removed.

If the cases increases, the deputy commissioners of concerned districts can impose the weekend curfew.

It may be recalled, weekend curfew was placed in districts bordering Kerala namely Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar, and districts Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Kalaburagi bordering Maharashtra earlier in August due to high covid cases.

Meanwhile Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V clarified that night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue in the district.

News Network
September 10,2021

bengalbypoll.jpg

The BJP on Friday fielded Priyanka Tibrewal from Bhabanipur to take on Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming bypolls. 

The party has fielded Sujit Das from Jangipur and Milan Ghosh from Samserganj.

Priyanka Tibrewal joined the BJP in August 2014. Prior to that she worked as a legal counsel for Babul Supriyo. She forayed into politics with his help.

In 2015, she contested in Kolkata's municipal elections, from ward 58, which she lost to the TMC candidate.

Born on July 7, 1981, Priyanka Tibrewal completed her schooling from Welland Goulsmith School, Kolkata. She pursued her graduation from Delhi and gained a law dgree from Hazara Law College, University of Kolkata. She also  has an MBA in HR from Thailand assumption University.

In August 2020, she was made the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal.

Early this year, she contested in the state assembly election from Entally, but lost to TMC with a margin of 58,257 votes.

News Network
September 2,2021

amitshah.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "small but significant moves" in a short time and said those monitoring Karnataka from the national capital say that the BJP has strengthened its position in the state by installing him.

"Bommai has made some small but significant beginning. He has stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices and he has taken certain steps for transparency.

It is a very short time since Bommai took over but people who are sitting in Delhi and closely watching the developments in Karnataka, say that the BJP has strengthened its position by installing him as the Chief Minister," Amit Shah said at an event here.

In his maiden visit to Karnataka after Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the party would come back to power by winning the Assembly election due in 2023.

"Bommai has experience of running the government and leading a decent public life, and he being in the BJP for a very long time, I have full confidence that under his leadership the BJP will come back to power with full mandate (in 2023)," Shah opined.

The Home Minister also heaped praises on former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, whose resignation as Chief Minister on July 26, brought Bommai to power.

"I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa," Shah said.

According to him, Yediyurappa himself had decided to give new faces a chance to lead Karnataka and the BJP leadership decided to give the responsibility to Bommai.

Speaking about the Covid-19 management, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the best handling of pandemic and bringing out the country to a good extent from it with public support.

He said the entire world was watching with surprise how a nation of 130 crore population will face the challenge.

"However, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation abided by the lockdown norms initially and then carried out the biggest vaccination drive of the world in India.Today we can proudly say that if there is a nation, which has given maximum vaccines, it is India," Shah said.

The Home Minister also pointed out that the country broke its own previous record of one crore jabs on a single day by vaccinating 1.36 crore people on a single day a couple of days ago.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in Karnataka, Shah said the state has vaccinated almost 90 per cent of its eligible population by carrying out 5.2 crore inoculations.

"Over four crore people have received the first dose while 1.16 crore people have taken the second dose. It is an example what a government can do by taking along people," he explained.
Noting that the economically weaker section was hit hard due to the pandemic, the Home Minister said the BJP government at the Centre gave five kg rice to each member of BPL families for 10 months from May last year.

According to him, 80 crore people from weaker sections had received five kg rice every month for 10 months.

Shah added that the Prime Minister has also announced financial packages to deal with any further wave of Covid-19.

Recalling the oxygen crisis during the second wave of Covid-19, the Home Minister said many new oxygen plants which came up in a very short period have started operations.

Exuding confidence that India will be self reliant in oxygen production in the event of any epidemic outbreak in future, Shah said the country will not require to go anywhere for oxygen.

Seeking public support in the fight against Covid-19, Shah expressed his disappointment over vaccine resistance among some communities. He said it is everyone's responsibility to make sure that no one in the family, friends, and neighbourhood is left without vaccine.

"The 'mantra' to win the battle against coronavirus is the vaccine," Shah said.

He appealed to BJP activists to work with people in spreading awareness about the vaccine and take those people to the vaccination centre who have not taken it.

Comments

