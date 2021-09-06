India sees 31,222 fresh covid cases, 19.8% lower than Yesterday. Here're latest developments

  1. Home
September 7, 2021

India reported 31,222 fresh COVID-19 cases today, 19.8 per cent lower than yesterday. The total active cases is 3,92,864. The government said so far 69.90 crore doses of vaccines have been administered across the country.

Active COVID-19 cases in India account for 1.19 per cent of total cases. The recovery rate is 97.48 per cent.

At least 42,942 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate of 2.56 per cent is below the 3 per cent mark for the last 74 days.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.05 per cent for the last seven days.

In 2020, India's Covid tally crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Last year too, the tally went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

Addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh on Monday on achieving the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said nearly 70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

In Kerala, a state reeling under a daily increase of nearly 30,000 Covid cases, the Nipah virus has emerged as another threat, prompting the state to further heighten the alertness of its health system.

The centre has rushed a team from the National Centre for Disease Control to Kerala to provide support to the state, where a 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah on Sunday.

The threat of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is still looming. It is a mutant version of B.1.617.2 strain, which was called Delta by the World Health Organisation.

Experts say the Delta strain drove the second wave of COVID-19, infecting millions and leading to the deaths of thousands.

News Network
August 30,2021

Kabul, Aug 30: As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a US official told Reuters, as the United States' nears the complete withdrawal of its troops from the city.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the rockets were fired early Monday morning Kabul time, though it was unclear if all were brought down by the defense system. Initial reports did not indicate any US casualties, but that information could change, the official said.

Earlier on Sunday, American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport.

There is increasing concern that Islamic State militants will launch further attacks on the airport as US troops hurry to evacuate remaining American citizens and at-risk Afghans, before competing their own withdrawal by Aug. 31.

Officials had warned in the past that ISIS-K militants were looking to target the airport with rockets. But the United States has experience in countering such rockets, primarily in Iraq, and had already installed missile defense systems.

"We know that they (ISIS-K) would like to lob a rocket in there, if they could," General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, told reporters in Washington last week.

"Now we actually have pretty good protection against that. We have our anti-rocket and mortar system," McKenzie said.

There is greater concern about suicide bombers and car bombs attacking the airport, after a suicide bomb attack on Thursday that killed scores of Afghans and 13 US service members.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said the situation on the ground remained extremely dangerous, and that his military chiefs had told him another militant attack was highly likely within the next 24-36 hours.

Biden had warned more attacks were highly likely, and the United States said it carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on an explosives-laden vehicle.

That was followed on Monday morning by the sound of rockets flying across Kabul, according to AFP journalists in the city.

People living near the airport said they heard the sounds of the missile defensive system being activated.

Smoke could be seen rising near the airport.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed Sunday's incident, saying a car bomb destined for the airport had been destroyed -- and that a possible second strike had hit a nearby house.

The United States has been accused of killing many civilians in air strikes throughout the war, one reason for losing local support, and that was again a possibility on Sunday.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Captain Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, said in a statement.

Urban said the US military was investigating whether civilians were killed, noting there were "powerful" explosions that resulted from the destruction of the vehicle.

"We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life," he said.

In recent years, the Islamic State's Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

They have massacred civilians at mosques, public squares, schools, and even hospitals.

While both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamists, they are bitter foes -- with each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

Last week's suicide bombing at the airport led to the worst single-day death toll for the US military in Afghanistan since 2011.

The IS threat has forced the US military and the Taliban to co-operate in ensuring security at the airport in a way unthinkable just weeks ago.

On Saturday, Taliban fighters escorted a steady stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US forces for evacuation.

The Taliban have promised a softer brand of rule compared with their first stint in power, which the US military ended because they gave sanctuary to Al-Qaeda.

But many Afghans fear a repeat of the Taliban's brutal interpretation of Islamic law, as well as violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions or the previous US-backed government.

Western allies have warned many thousands of at-risk Afghans have not been able to get on the evacuation flights.

On Sunday, the Taliban revealed their supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was in southern Afghanistan and planning to make a public appearance.

"He is present in Kandahar. He has been living there from the very beginning," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

"He will soon appear in public," added deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi of the leader, whose whereabouts have remained largely unknown.

News Network
September 6,2021

Bengaluru, Sep 6: The National Investigation Agency today filed charge sheet in special NIA court here against 13 accused illegal Bangladesh nationals in human trafficking case.

An FIR was filed against the accused Bangladeshis on June 8 after conducting a raid by Ramamurthy Nagar police at a rented house in Channasandra in Bengaluru.

In the raid, police rescued seven women and one child of Bangladesh nationality from the custody of four human traffickers.

Investigation revealed that the chargesheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh.

They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs. The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation.

The accused had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card etc., for themselves and their victims.

The chargesheeted accused are: Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammad Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammad Babu Molla, and Mohammad Alami Hossen.

Other accused are: Mohammad Dalim, Hossain Mohammad Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam, and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

News Network
September 4,2021

Srinagar, Sept 4: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's claim that people of Jammu and Kashmir now enjoy equal rights is a "barefaced lie" and the ease with which it imposes a "complete siege" in the valley every time it anticipates a reaction is distressing and deeply insensitive.

Her remarks come after authorities snapped mobile telephone services, except on BSNL's postpaid, and internet services, except on BSNL's Broadband and Fiber, on Wednesday night immediately after the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

"GOI's dubious claims that people of J&K now enjoy equal rights is a barefaced lie as truth is that even their basic human rights dead or alive are suspended with pervasive impunity (sic)," Mehbooba said on Twitter.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state said the ease with which the Government of India imposes a "complete siege", including communications blackout, in Kashmir every time it anticipates a reaction from people is distressing and deeply insensitive.

"Their misadventure of creating fear and suppression to eliminate a sentiment is counter productive since feelings and emotions don't dissipate or vanish into thin air. These feelings of betrayal, subjugation and anger are absorbed and passed on from one generation to the next," she tweeted.

The PDP chief claimed that instead of reaching out, every successive policy is undertaken to humiliate and collectively punish Jammu and Kashmir.

"These punitive actions compound this sense of betrayal and rage," she added.

