  2. India sees 42,625 new covid cases, 562 deaths in 24 hours; active cases 4,10,353

News Network
August 4, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 4: With a single-day rise of 42,625 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,17,69,132 on Wednesday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,25,757 with 562 more people succumbing to it, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases have climbed to 4,10,353 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022 with 36,668 persons being discharged in the last 24 hours, the data stated.

Also, 18,47,518 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 47,31,42,307, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.3 per cent, according to the ministry.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached  47.31 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23. 

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India logged 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 3,15,72,344, while 555 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,23,217, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 4,05,155, constituting 1.28 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.38 per cent with 42,360 more recoveries, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.44 per cent on Friday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.43 per cent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,43,972, it stated.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 45,60,33,754.

News Network
July 27,2021

Kuwait City, July 27: The Kuwait Cabinet has decided to reopen all social activities from September 1. These include summits and other social events, including children’s activities. Entry to the activities will be limited to the vaccinated people. 

The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from August 1, the cabinet added.

However, large gatherings will not be allowed as a precaution to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to another Cabinet decision, an earlier announcement to close commercial activities at 8pm will be cancelled, starting Tuesday.

The decision to ease the restrictions comes after health authorities said efforts to contain the disease witnessed good results amid a sharp drop in cases.

The Cabinet also decided to resume flight service to two more countries.

A tweet by the official news agency, KUNA, announced the Cabinet decision to restart flight service to Morocco and Maldives from August 1.

On July 1, the country had announced the resumption of direct flights to several destinations. Direct flights are available to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland. 

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India once again extended the ban on international flights until August 31, 2021, midnight in a circular issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, July 30, 2021. 

The decision comes amid the threat of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus in several countries. 

The earlier deadline of the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was July 31, 2021, which has now been further extended.   

The DGCA, in its latest circular, said the ban shall remain in place till 2359 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) of August 31, 2021. However, it shall not apply to cargo flights and those approved by the regulatory body. 

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However. International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis" the circular noted. 

