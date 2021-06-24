  1. Home
  2. India sees 51,667 new covid cases, 1,329 deaths in 24 hours; active cases 6,12,868

India sees 51,667 new covid cases, 1,329 deaths in 24 hours; active cases 6,12,868

News Network
June 25, 2021

New Delhi, June 25: India on Friday reported 51,667 new Covid-19 cases, 64,527 recoveries and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

Active cases stood at 6,12,868 and the death toll increased to 3,93,310.

Friday's cases bring India's total Covid-19 infections, since the start ofthe pandemic, to 3,01,34,445.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 20,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 20: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the investigation into the alleged phone tapping incident was going on and police have collected all the related information from the BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Addressing newpersons here on Sunday, Mr Bommai said top police cops were probing the incident and collecting all related matter.

Mr Bommai also said police recorded the statement of Mr Bellad in connection with the incident and gave reasons for suspecting phone tapping.

"Arvind Bellad had written a letter to DG and Speaker (of Karnataka assembly)....it has been referred to the Police Commissioner..the Commissioner has said that he will get it investigated... the investigation has begun," Bommai said.

In response to a question, Mr Bommai rejected opposition Congress's demand for a probe into BJP MLC A H Vishwanath's allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the Upper Bhadra project worth Rs 20,000 crore.

"The procedures (for tender) followed by the previous government with regards to irrigation projects, as per provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act and decisions taken by the boards, have been followed here too. Everything is open in this, there is nothing in it," Bommai said.

He said making allegations is the duty of the opposition party, but the truth has been clarified by the Water Resources Department Secretary , he clarified .

While Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah demanded a probe by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), citing Vishwanath's allegations, party's state President D K Shivakumar has demanded a joint house committee probe.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 18: India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin dated June 18, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, the bulletin mentioned. 

Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts were issued an orange warning. Bengaluru will likely receive rainfall, and the surface winds will likely be strong and gusty at times, the bulletin said. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively in Bengaluru.

According to IMD, except for one place in south interior Karnataka, the rest of the areas have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 17 and June 18, 8.30 am. Bhagamandala in Kodagu district recorded 21 cms of rainfall. Following Bhagamandala, several towns in Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts recorded very heavy to heavy rainfall ranging between 7-18 cm rainfall.

IMD’s regional branch in Bengaluru advised the fishermen to not venture into the sea on June 18 and June 19. 

It also issued a high-wave warning, forecasting high waves in the range of 3.5-4.8 meters till 11 pm until June 19 along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar. The IMD had earlier announced that parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, especially the coastal regions in the former two states, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. IMD had issued an orange warning for coastal Karnataka, with heavy rainfall expected to occur from June 14-18 over the region.

A report in a local publication said that the heavy rainfall in Malanadu and the coastal region had disrupted life. Rivers were flooded while roads and bridges in many places were cracked, read the report. The communication in the region was disrupted due to the heavy rainfall.

News Network
June 10,2021

New Delhi, June 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a Covid-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.

The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the Covid vaccine.

"Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Thursday, 17 Jun 2021

RIGHT TO LIFE, GUARANTEED BY THE CONSTITUTION OF CIVILISED WORLD, COVID,19, VACCINE AND INDIA
Rahul Gandhi, a skilled, educated, truly Indian politician has to assure the people " death with dignity and life with full equal protection" under the law. The ruling party of India extrajudicially, arbitrarily, brutally killing and imprisoning their opponents and critics. Today India is similar to Germany from 1933 to 1945, under the late Adolf Hitler. Rahul Gandhi should learn from the History of the world that dictators have short life but they cause long-lasting irreparable damages to ordinary people. The Indian Government due to their criminal negligence have put the peoples day to day survival in a jeopardy and the progress behind 50 years.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

