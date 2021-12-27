  1. Home
  2. India sees 6,531 new covid cases, 315 fatalities; omicron cases tally at 578

India sees 6,531 new covid cases, 315 fatalities; omicron cases tally at 578

News Network
December 27, 2021

India on Monday reported 6,531 new coronavirus cases. 315 fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

7,141 persons recovered in the same time period. The country's active caseload currently stands at 75,841 while the recovery rate is 98.40 per cent.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 279.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.39 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

India has seen 578 Omicron cases so far.

News Network
December 23,2021

Chennai, Dec 23: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported a massive spike in the number of people infected with Omicron variant of Covid-19 with genomic sequencing of samples collected from 33 patients confirming that they have been infected with the “variant of concern.”

With this, the number of Covid-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant has gone up to 34, making Tamil Nadu the state with the third-highest number of cases.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 33 persons, including contacts of those who returned from high risk and non-risk countries, are found to be infected with the Omicron variant. The new cases include the contacts of the state’s first Omicron patient who returned from Nigeria via Doha.

Of the 34 patients, 26 are admitted at the King Institute in Chennai, Madurai (4), Tiruvannamalai (2), and Salem (1). One person is admitted in a hospital in Kerala.

“The sequencing results from Pune came last night. Results of 23 samples are awaited. There is no need to panic. All the Omicron patients are asymptomatic, and they are doing fine,” Subramanian said.
 
Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan asked people to continue wearing face masks and wash their hands.

News Network
December 23,2021

blastludhiyana1.jpg

Ludhiana, Dec 23: A blast inside the district court complex on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police said.

The blast that took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Earlier, the police claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

Condemning the blast, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said some anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such disgusting acts ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

“As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

Former Punjab Chief Mnister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to know about the deaths in the blast.

“Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured.  @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this,” said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the blast.

“Shocked by news of blast at Ludhiana dist court where 2 people lost their lives & several injured. May Guru Sahib grant peace to departed souls & fast recovery to injured. Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” said Badal in a tweet.

AP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some people want to disturb peace in Punjab.

"First sacrilege, now blast. Some people want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

News Network
December 27,2021

