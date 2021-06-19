  1. Home
  2. India sees less than 60K daily covid cases after 81 days; 1,576 deaths

News Network
June 20, 2021

New Delhi, June 20: India on Sunday reported 58,419 Covid-19 cases, 87,619 discharges and 1,576 deaths in the last 24 hours, data from the Union health Ministry showed.

India saw less than 60,000 cases for the first time in over 80 days.

The cumulative infections now stand at 2,98,81,965 while 3,86,713 have succumbed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

India's active cases fell below the 8-lakh mark.

As cases see a declining trend, several states across the country eased their Covid-19 curbs and have allowed lockdowns to be lifted.

News Network
June 10,2021

Kavaratti, June 10: The Lakshadweep administration has withdrawn its order to deploy government officials on fishing boats for intelligence gathering following the widespread protests from the employees and the locals.

An order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn. Amid protests by islanders against the proposed "reforms" by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the island administration had taken a set of decisions, including deputing government officials onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

The order to increase security on ships has also been withdrawn.

Hitting out the administration for its new directives, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal termed them as a "mockery" and urged the authorities to withdraw them immediately. It was on May 28, a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary cum Advisor to the Administrator decided to depute responsible government servants onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

It had also ordered measures for the installation of CCTV cameras at berthing ports and the helibase and baggage and passenger checking facility at Mangalore and Beypore ports.

The Lakshadweep administrator has been facing severe criticism from the Opposition leaders over his "anti-people" policies in the islands. However, the administration has refuted all the allegations levelled by the Opposition against Patel. 

Amid the huge public outcry, the Lakshadweep administration last week justified its reform push saying that it wants to develop islands on the lines of Maldives in two decades.

Calling the latest reforms "draconian", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier today said the latest "regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy".

News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi, June 16: A day after remaining unchanged following a record hike in rates, fuel prices rose again slightly on June 16, with petrol in Mumbai rising from Rs 102.58 per litre to Rs 102.82 per litre and diesel rising from Rs 94.70 per litre to Rs 94.84 per litre.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi is now priced at Rs 96.66 a litre (after a 25 paise rise) while diesel costs Rs 87.41 a litre, up by 13 paise.

Bhopal continued to shock with a further increase in petrol prices to Rs 104.85 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 96.05 per litre.

In Bengaluru, the petrol rate was just shy of Rs 100, costing Rs 99.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 92.66 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The increase in prices is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and central and state taxes.

In the international crude market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining for a fifth consecutive session, as falling stockpiles and a recovery in demand encouraged investors.

Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $74.68 a barrel by 0200 GMT, having risen 1.6 per cent on Tuesday.

US crude gained 66 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $72.78 a barrel, after rising 1.7 per cent in the previous session.

News Network
June 14,2021

Bengaluru, June 14: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families whose breadwinners succumb to Covid-19. Yediyurappa said this was the first such initiative by any Indian state. 

“Several families are in distress due to the death of earning members. Many families have come on the streets. Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to provide Rs 1 lakh compensation to any BPL family where an adult dies due to Covid-19. This will be given to one member per family,” Yediyurappa told reporters after a meeting with the Finance department, which he heads. 

The CM said this would cost the state exchequer Rs 250-300 crore. “We’re giving this (compensation) for the first time in India. It shows that the financial situation is good and that’s why we’re able to provide this,” he said, adding that this would benefit the families of 25,000-30,000 adults who died due to Covid-19. 

Yediyurappa said the CID will probe the allegations of milk adulteration at the Mandya Milk Union Ltd (Manmul). “A preliminary inquiry has been ordered. A new managing director has been appointed there. Five erring officers have been kept under suspension. In all likelihood, the CID will probe this,” he said. 

The irregularities, amounting to crores of rupees, were being done allegedly with the help of Manmul employees. One lakh litres of adulterated milk were supplied to Manmul every day. The adulterated milk was packed and sold to gullible customers under the Nandini brand name.

