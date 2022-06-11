India sees uptick in covid cases with 8,329 new infections

  1. Home
News Network
June 11, 2022

New Delhi, June 11: A single-day rise of over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded in the country after 103 days, pushing India's infection tally to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

A total of 8,329 new coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.75 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,48,308, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.92 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23. 

News Network
June 7,2022

Jakarta, June 7: Indonesia has summoned India's envoy in Jakarta over derogatory and filthy remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two officials of the South Asian country's ruling party, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The move by the most populous Muslim-majority country came after anger spread across the Arab and Muslim world, with various Middle Eastern nations summoning New Delhi's envoy and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.

Remarks by a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has since been suspended, sparked the furore.

Another official, the party's media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted.

Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah confirmed that India's ambassador in Jakarta Manoj Kumar Bharti was summoned on Monday for a meeting in which the government lodged a complaint about the anti-Muslim rhetoric.

In a statement posted on Twitter Monday, the ministry said Indonesia "strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks" made by "two Indian politicians" against the Prophet Muhammad.

The tweet did not mention the officials by name but was an apparent reference to BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party according to Indian media reports.

Modi's party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country's Muslim minority, on Sunday suspended Sharma for expressing "views contrary to the party's position" and said it "respects all religions".

But the comments, which stoked protests among Muslims in India, sparked another backlash from Indonesia's Muslim community.

Sharma's remarks were "irresponsible, insensitive, caused inconvenience and hurt the feelings of Muslims worldwide", Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) senior executive Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said in a statement Monday.

He said the remarks also contradicted the United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia, which was adopted in March.

The row follows anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech. Images of the Prophet are strictly forbidden in Islam.

News Network
May 28,2022

With the hijab issue resurfacing in Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, May 28, asserted that everyone should abide by the High Court and the government's orders.

Stating that the issue has been closed after the syndicate meeting at Mangalore University, he asked students to focus on education instead of getting into such issues.

"There is no need to create hijab controversy (again), the court has given its order, all have to abide by the court and the government's order. Majority of them, about 99.99 per cent of them, are following it. The syndicate's resolution is also that court order has to be followed...according to me, studies should be important for students," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The matter has been closed after a meeting yesterday. There was a university syndicate meeting."

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya had said on Friday that the college will facilitate admission of Muslim girl students in other institutions if they insist on wearing hijab inside classrooms.

The Vice-Chancellor had said that students wearing hijab will be counselled and an attempt will be made to convince them regarding the need for attending the classes without the headscarf.

The hijab issue had once again come to the fore on Thursday as a group of students from the University College in Mangaluru staged a protest at the campus alleging that a few Muslim girl students are attending classes wearing the headscarf.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms.

The three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi further noted that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.

Following the High Court order, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee, compulsory for Pre-University (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.

It also states that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order".

To a question on demands for the sacking of textbook revision committee chairperson Rohith Chakratirtha accusing him of "saffronising" school textbooks, by including a lesson regarding RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's speech and making other changes, Bommai said he would discuss this with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on the developments.

"He (Nagesh) is aware of all the developments, I will speak to him and make a decision," he added. 

News Network
May 28,2022

Child rights NGOs have flagged a sharp rise in the number of children who have gone missing in the last two years due to the social impact of Covid-19.

In order to prevent the situation from worsening, the organisations have called for immediate strengthening of child protection committees at the village level, sensitising and training parents, and urged the government to make adequate budget allocation in this connection.

As per the latest figures of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 59,262 children went missing in India in 2020. With 48,972 children remaining untraced from the previous years, the total number of missing children has gone up to 1,08,234.

There is almost a 13 times rise in the number of cases of missing children reported annually between 2008 and 2020, the NCRB said. As per the data, 7,650 cases of missing children were reported in 2008.

In the last two years, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Kailash Satyarthi Foundation's sister organisation alone has rescued around 12,000 children from across the country Dhananjay Tingal, its executive director, said.

"This is ample proof to show that after the pandemic, child trafficking has increased manifold," he told PTI.

On average, 29 children in Madhya Pradesh and 14 in Rajasthan went missing every day in 2021, according to a new report by NGO Child Rights and You (CRY), which gathered the information through RTIs.

Tingal said some children were being trafficked with the consent of their parents, while few others voluntarily went with the traffickers.

"Ultimately, a large majority of these children went missing," he said.

He urged employees of railways, roadways and others to immediately intervene if they come across any unaccompanied child or a child who is begging in public transport systems.

"Subsequently, such children must be brought under the umbrella of the government's safety net," he said.

Prabhat Kumar, deputy director, Child Protection, Save the Children, said increased poverty has become an overarching reason for children to go missing or become victims of trafficking. He said the situation has worsened due to no schooling or lack of continuity in learning activities due to Covid-19-enforced lockdown and restrictions.

Soha Moitra, regional director (North), CRY, said many families in rural areas were already in debt, and the economic burden due to the pandemic increased further. The pressure of paying back loans contributed to the trafficking of children of such families, for labour and marriage.

She said mandatory use of face masks often made it difficult to identify traffickers and kidnappers.

"The government departments concerned in collaboration with the local administrative bodies and civil society organisations should come forward to create regular awareness on the importance of education of children with constructive activities," Moitra said.

In 2020, despite the complete nationwide lockdown for nearly four months – March to June – 59,262 children (13,566 boys, 45,687 girls, nine transgender children) were reported missing.

The share of missing girl children has increased from about 70 per cent in 2018 to 71 per cent in 2019, and further to 77 per cent in 2020, according to NCRB data.

On the other hand, the share of untraced children from the previous years accounted for about 42 per cent in 2018, 39 per cent in 2019, and 45 per cent in 2020 of the total missing children. 

