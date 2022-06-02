  1. Home
India witnesses sudden rise in covid, logs 4,041 fresh cases in 24 hours

News Network
June 3, 2022

New Delhi, June 3: Recording a massive surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, India on Friday reported 4,041 fresh cases, as per updated Union Health Ministry data. Additionally, the country reported 2,363 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data further revealed. The country's total active cases stand at 21,177 on Friday, as per the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience Covid-19 restrictions again.

 Speaking at the state Covid-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for a fortnight. Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559.
   
The state's caseload stands at 78,89,212, and death toll is 1,47,861. "If people don't want restrictions again, they should follow discipline on their own. Use masks, observe physical distance, sanitize and vaccinate," he said, adding that the cases had risen by seven-fold in the last one-and-half month.

 State Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, who gave a detailed presentation of the virus situation during the meeting, said the the state reported the lowest 626 active cases on April 16 this year, while it had risen to over 4,500 on Thursday. 

Mumbai, which witnessed 704 cases during the day, Thane, Pune and some other urban areas are driving the surge and account for 97% of the tally. Mumbai's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6%, double that of the state, which was 3%.

Citing expert opinion that the number of cases was likely to raise further, the CM said," We will keep watch for the next 15 days.

 Citizens should follow Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid further spread."

 He asked officials to keep ready field hospitals, constructed during the peak of the pandemic, as well as take stock of existing health infrastructure.

 He also stressed on the need for expediting vaccination. Thackeray said schools will reopen soon and asked the authorities to seek information on what decisions have been taken in other places about safety of children and what are the chances of them getting infected.
 
The CM asked people to get them tested if they were experiencing cold, cough and throat irritation. "Wear masks in crowded public places. Vaccination of the 12-18 age group should be expedited and booster dose should be taken. Oxygen and medicines should be kept on standby. Monsoon-related illnesses have symptoms like Covid-19 and, hence, doctors should advice their patients to get themselves tested," Thackeray said.

News Network
May 26,2022

Managluru, May 26: After being jailed for more than a year in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah deportation center, a 31-year-old NIR, finally returned to his home town in Mangaluru taluk

The youth, who hails from Ullal on the outskirts of the city of Mangaluru, was taken into custody by the Saudi Arabian passport authorities (Jawazath) on a old pending case of alleged 'escape' (Huroob).

A year ago, he was travelling from Dammam to India via Baharain causeway where he was remanded first to the deportation center in Al-khobar on an old Huroob case filed against him by his previous sponsor. Earlier he had left for India from the KSA and after months, he returned back to Saudi Arabia on another sponsor's visa.

After two years from his second arrival in the KSA, he planned to go on vacation to his hometown. He set out his journey from Dammam to Baharain to leave for India. Upon scrutiny, the case was still pending in the system; consequently, he was detained by the Saudi passport authorities following the violation of the KSA visa provisions.

Initially, he was put in Al-Khobar deportation center for a month and then he was shifted to Riyadh and finally to Buraidah deportation center, where he was undergoing prolonged investigations by the law and order authorities. Various individuals and organizations tried their best to release him from the center, but in vain. 

However, with the help and efforts of Adv P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, Mr. Abdul Latheef (Shehri) Panemangaluru, a community worker in Buraidah, Abdul Azeez Kalladka Pavithra, a community worker and with the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he was set free from the center after providing the necessary legal papers and effecting legal formalities in the center.

Upon advice of Adv P A Hameed, his mother and wife had also sent letters to the Embassy and human rights bodies in the KSA requesting them to release him as soon as possible. 

Around three weeks ago, he was released from the center on a conditional bail (Kafalah) upon an individual bond given by Abdul Latheef Panemangaluru and was allowed to stay at his private room in Buraidah only. 

However, after complying with all the required documents and legal formalities, he was actually released from the center last week to be exited from the KSA to India. 

He has expressed his deep gratitude to all the social workers who helped him selflessly and the Embassy.

News Network
May 19,2022

malikyasin.jpg

New Delhi, May 19: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik was today convicted by a Delhi court in a terror funding case. This comes after Malik last Tuesday pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court also sought an affidavit from Yasin Malik regarding his financial assessment and directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assess the separatist leader's financial situation to determine the amount of fine to be imposed.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced in the next hearing on May 25.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him, which included Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court had earlier said that Malik had set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of the "freedom struggle".

The court had also framed the charges against other Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case. 

