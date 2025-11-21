  1. Home
  2. Indian Air Force’s Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai air show

News Network
November 21, 2025

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday, November 21, afternoon during its aerial demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, plunging to the ground at around 2:10 pm local time while performing a manoeuvre before thousands of spectators.

The IAF confirmed the incident, stating that a Tejas aircraft participating in the show had crashed and that further details were being gathered. An Air Force spokesperson said more information would be shared after initial assessments.

The crash sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky near the airport, causing panic among visitors, including families and children who had gathered to watch the display. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the pilot managed to eject before the aircraft went down. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, and officials have not released information on casualties or damage so far.

The Tejas is a 4.5-generation, multi-role fighter aircraft developed indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Designed for versatility, it is capable of offensive air support, close combat, ground attack missions and maritime operations. The aircraft family includes single-seat fighters and twin-seat trainers for both the Air Force and Navy.

HAL describes the latest version, the LCA Mk1A, as the most advanced in the series, featuring an AESA radar, an upgraded electronic warfare suite with radar-warning and self-protection jamming, smart multifunction displays, a digital map generator, a combined interrogator–transponder system and a modern radio altimeter. These enhancements significantly improve the aircraft’s combat capability and survivability.

Further updates from IAF and UAE authorities are awaited.

News Network
November 21,2025

Udupi: The Malpe Police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing classified information related to Indian Navy vessels with individuals in Pakistan, posing a serious threat to national security.

According to a complaint filed by the CEO of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe—an institution under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways—the prime accused, Rohit (29), was working as an insulator through subcontractor M/S Shushma Marine Pvt Ltd. He had earlier served at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala, where naval ships are under construction.

Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the accused had unlawfully shared, via WhatsApp, confidential identification numbers of Navy-related ships and other classified details while working in Kerala, allegedly for illegal gains.

After joining the Malpe shipyard unit, Rohit reportedly continued collecting sensitive information through a friend in Kochi and circulated it to unauthorised individuals, violating national security protocols and potentially endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

Based on the complaint, Malpe Police registered a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

A police team led by Karkala Subdivision Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsha Priyamvada—along with PSI Anil Kumar D, ASI Harish, and PC Ravi Jadhav—conducted the investigation and arrested the two accused, identified as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The duo was produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody till December 3. Further investigation is in progress.

News Network
November 17,2025

Jubail: The Kattipalla Muslim Youth Association (KMYA), Dammam, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony on Friday at Puli Restaurant, Jubail. The event was held under the presidency of Musthafa Araga.

The programme began with a soulful recitation of Khira’ath by Ismail Kattipalla, setting a graceful tone for the evening.

Honouring Distinguished Achievers

KMYA felicitated Haji Zakariyya Jokatte Muzain, recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award 2025, along with Prof. U.T. Iftikhar Fareed and Janab Inayath Ali. All three were honoured for their contributions to society and the community.

In their address, the honourees emphasised the importance of promoting higher education among women and highlighted the need to create more opportunities and support systems across various academic fields.

Guests and Institutional Highlights

The ceremony was attended by P.M. Mansoor, founder-member and former president of KMYA, and P.S. Abdul Aziz, president of KMYA Riyadh.
Prominent community members including Nazeer Al Bathin and Shafeeq Table Four were also present.

General Secretary Ismail Kattipalla presented a brief overview of KMYA’s 37-year journey, outlining its growth, achievements, and community-oriented initiatives.

Strong Community Participation

Members from Dammam, Jubail, and Riyadh took part in large numbers. Former presidents, well-wishers, families, and supporters added vibrancy to the gathering with their active participation.

Programme Coordination

The welcome address, vote of thanks, and compering duties were handled by Family Meet Chairman Saifullah Muhyuddeen, ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated event.

News Network
November 14,2025

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Legendary environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, lovingly hailed as Vruksha Mata (Mother of Trees), passed away on Friday morning at the age of 114. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, where she had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and persistent breathing difficulties.

Thimmakka, who had become a global symbol of grassroots environmental activism, was living with her adopted son Umesh in Balluru, Belur taluk. She had been admitted to the hospital a week ago after her health deteriorated.

Earlier this year, despite her age, she was able to have Hasanamba darshana during the annual jatra mahotsava—a visit her followers fondly remembered.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkaiah of Hulikal village in Ramanagar district. The couple did not have children, but she famously channelled her affection into nurturing trees—eventually becoming one of India’s most admired environmental guardians.

Her life’s work is legendary:

•    She planted and tended 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur.

•    Over her lifetime, she is credited with planting nearly 8,000 trees of various species.
In 2022, recognising her extraordinary contribution, the Government of Karnataka appointed her the Environmental Ambassador of the State.

Throughout her remarkable journey, she received numerous honours, including:

•    National Citizens Award (1995)
•    Veera Chakra Prashasti (1997)
•    Indira Priyadarshini Award (1997)
•    Padma Shri (2019)
•    Nadoja Award
•    Rajyotsava Award

Simple, humble, and unwavering in her love for nature, Saalumarada Thimmakka inspired generations of environmentalists, students, women, and nature lovers across India. Her legacy—thousands of trees standing tall—will continue to breathe life for centuries.

