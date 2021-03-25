India’s active covid caseload beaches 4 lakh mark with over 59K new cases

  1. Home
News Network
March 26, 2021

New Delhi, Mar 26: India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

Registering an increase for the 16th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,21,066 comprising 3.55 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent, the data stated.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020. The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 61,871 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 18.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,64,637, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,86,04,638 samples have been tested up to March 25 with 11,00,756 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 257 new fatalities include 111 from Maharashtra, 43 from Punjab, 15 from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu and 10 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,60,949  deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,795 from Maharashtra, 12,641 from Tamil Nadu, 12,471 from Karnataka, 10,978 from Delhi, 10,316 from West Bengal, 8,773 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,201 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,517 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

News Network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the state government is gearing up to tackle the second wave of covid-19 and setting a mission for next 50 days across the state.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with the covid technical committee and officials said vaccination was an important part in the controlling measures and a few days ago two and a half lakh vaccines were done in a day and is it is possible to ramp up coverage and a target has been set to vaccinate three lakh people per day.

If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 with comorbidities, we can mitigate the second wave. Three lakh people are vaccinated every day. Vaccination of senior citizens over 60 years of age and over 45 years of age. He said the 2nd wave should be avoided by this.

He said 200 ambulances have been deployed in Bangalore without any shortfall. Real-time arrangements are being made to make all information readily available. He said it was decided to temporarily appoint paramedical staff as home doctors.

A meeting with the heads of private hospitals will be held this week. If the number of patients increases in the second wave, private hospitals will be needed, he said.

Stating that when it came to Corona the first time, there was no proper information and knowledge. It has been successfully brought under control. Now the government is preparing the second wave. So, more people should be vaccinated and safeguarded, he said.

A total of 1,000-bed Covid Care Center has been kept ready in Bangalore and will be operational from Monday. They have been instructed to provide correct information regarding the wastage of the covid vaccine and asked if the report was issued every day he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

ProfAbubaker.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Prof M Abubaker Thumbay, the principal of the Scholars Indian High School, Ras al Khaima, United Arab Emirates, passed away today morning at his residence in UAE following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 59.

He is survived by his wife and three children including two daughters.  

Having served in the field of education for four decades including two decades in the gulf nation, Prof Abubaker was an Official CBSE Counsellor in the UAE. 

The Bearys Welfare Forum had honoured him for his contributions in the field of education. He was also a Director of the Diamond International School located in his hometown in Brahmarakootlu.

Born on 15 August, 1962 in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, Prof Abubaker began his teaching career as a teacher in 1982 in Mangaluru’s Badriya Primary School, and worked there for five years. Then he became an Executive Manager at the B.A Group Thumbay for a brief period. Within a year, he returned to teaching field and served as the principal of Thumbay B A College from 1988 to 1995.

He became the principal of Kotekar Muslim Residential School in 1996. The very next year he shifted to UAE and became the principal of the NIMS Institution. Thereafter, he became the principal of the Scholars Indian School and served there till his demise. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the RSS is behind the agitation by various organisations demanding reservation in the state.

In a series of tweets, he said that BJP and RSS have opposed the report of the Miller Commission from the state to the Chinnappa Reddy Commission and the Central Mandal Commission, people of the backward castes should understand this.

"It is clear that the state BJP government is maligning the backward castes, Dalits and minorities." There should be a protest at the district and taluk level against this anti-people stance of the government, he added.

He said that time has come for backward castes to seek reservation not only in employment and education but also in the political arena. Political reservation in local bodies for backward castes needs to be extended to Lok Sabha and Assembly.

As per the Constitution every community should be given the required level of representation in every field. When he was Chief Minister made reservations for backward castes even in the cooperative sector.

The Vidyasiri scheme, which was a previous government plan and implemented for students of backward castes, has been stopped. Hostels of backward castes are being neglected. Not releasing funds for scholarships, he pointed out.

