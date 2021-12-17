  1. Home
  India's active covid cases decline to 84K; recovery rate 98.38%, highest since Mar 2020

December 18, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 18: India logged 7,145 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,33,194, while the active cases declined to 84,565, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,77,158 with 289 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 51 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,850 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 75 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 34 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,71,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 136.66 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 289 new fatalities include 243 from Kerala and 12 from Maharashtra.

Kerala has been reconciling its Covid fatalities for the last few days. Therefore, the death toll of the state is high.

A total of 4,77,158 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,329 from Maharashtra, 44,189 from Kerala, 38,282 from Karnataka, 36,667 from Tamil Nadu, 25,100 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,652 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

News Network
December 7,2021

LulLu Group chairman and managing director MA Yusuff Ali has saved a Kerala woman’s house from being repossessed by a local bank in a random act of kindness.

The UAE-based businessman was approached by the woman, identified as Amina, while he was visiting people who rescued him and several others during a helicopter crash eight months ago, it is learnt.

Yusuff Ali, his wife Shabira, and five others, including the pilot and co-pilot, survived the crash following a forced landing of their helicopter in a swamp amid heavy rains and winds on April 11 in Panangad, a village in Kochi. The accident took place when Ali was on his way to meet with a relative at a hospital in Nettoor.

“Yusuff Ali and his team went to visit the families that rescued him during the crucial moments after the crash. While he was walking towards his car, an elderly lady named Amina ran up to him with several bank documents in her hand,” V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at Lulu Group, Abu Dhabi explained.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 5. Amina said her house was soon to be repossessed by a neighbourhood bank due to non-payment of dues. 

In a now-viral video that was shared by bystanders, Amina can be seen desperately asking Yusuffali for assistance.

“The bank will repossess my home. Please help me,” she is seen saying in the video. Without a moment’s notice, the UAE-based businessman promised her his support.

A day later, senior Lulu Group officials have confirmed to Khaleej Times that Yusuffali’s personal staff went to the bank, paid the outstanding amount of approximately Dh18,506 (INR 3,80,000) to the Keechery Service Co-operative Bank. “Yusuffali has also paid Dh2,435 (INR 50,000) which will go towards Amina’s family’s medical expenses,” added Nandakumar.

“The title deed of her house and other documents would be returned to her in two days,” he explained.

Ali had returned to the crash site and visited villagers who rescued him, after fully recovering from injuries he sustained during the accident.

The group said he first met with Rajesh and his wife Biji, a local policewoman.

Yusuffali recollected it was Rajesh who first came to his rescue after the chopper made a belly landing in the waterlogged plot of land. He thanked Rajesh and his wife for their invaluable rescue work during adverse weather conditions, without realising who Yusuffali was.

“It was Biji who rushed to a nearby police station to inform cops about the accident,” said the Group. The head of the retail business presented the family with gifts and a cheque, which Ali called ‘a gift of love’.

Yusuffali spent nearly 30 minutes with the family and promised Rajesh he would extend all the support that was needed to organise his cousin’s wedding.

He also visited Peter, the owner of the land where the crash took place and handed gifts over to him.

The UAE-based Indian businessman and billionaire is very closely involved in several social and charitable humanitarian activities. Earlier this year, he saved Kerala man Becks Krishnan from death row after he paid Dh 500,000 in blood money. 

News Network
December 4,2021

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua on Saturday passed away, confirmed his daughter Mallika Dua on social media. 

The 67-year-old journalist, a Hindi broadcast journalism pioneer with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. 

News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka yesterday registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 39 days as the state recorded 456 cases. Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload.

With 2,499 cases having been recorded this past week, the state has also recorded 24.8% more cases this week compared to the 2,001 cases the week before. During this same period, Bengaluru Urban noted a 25% increase in cases, recording 1,362 cases this week, as opposed to 1,082 cases two weeks before.

The issue has prompted the Centre to notify several “districts of concern” where increases have been noted. In a letter sent to the state government on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, MoHFW, noted: “Karnataka has reported 8,073 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days). It is also important to note that Karnataka has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 20,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period.”

The letter went on to note that Tumakuru district had seen a 152.17% increase in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad which had seen a 20.92% increase, followed by Bengaluru Urban (19.16%) and Mysuru (16.49%).

The letter advised the state Department of Health to control the spread of the infection and use the "ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control."

On Sunday, the Health Minister announced that testing in Karnataka would be ramped up to over one lakh a day. The data shows that already the state conducted 7.05 lakh tests in the last seven days - which is 42% higher than 4.96 lakh tests conducted two weeks ago. 

On Sunday, apart from 256 new cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban, the next highest numbers were 66 cases in Chikkamagaluru district and 20 in Dharwad district. Sunday’s Covd-19 bulletin also carried information on six new deaths, four of whom had perished in the last few days. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of pre-teens infected with the virus was the smallest in at least four weeks - only 51 cases were recorded this week, compared to 106 a fortnight ago. However, the number of infected teens (10-19) rose this week with 391 cases recorded. In comparison, only 276 cases were recorded the week before.

