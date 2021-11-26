  1. Home
  India's active covid cases dip to 1,07,019, lowest in 541 days

India’s active covid cases dip to 1,07,019, lowest in 541 days

News Network
November 27, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 27: India saw a single-day rise of 8,318 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,63,749, while the active cases have declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,67,933 with 465 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 50 continuous days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 153 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,07,019 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 3,114 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days.

Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.88 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 13 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,88,797, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 121.06 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

News Network
November 17,2021

New Delhi, Nov 17: The number of fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

This feat has been made possible due to the prime minister's vision of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and “Whole of Government Approach”, people's faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign which has seen a tremendous response from various parts of the country, Mandaviya said.

"In a significant achievement to the nationwide vaccination coverage for the country, for the first time the number of fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed those who have been administered only a single dose of vaccine," the minister said in a statement.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am.

This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477), the minister said.

The Union Health Minister congratulated the collective spirit of the country on this achievement.

In a tweet, he appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

“We will win the battle against Covid-19 together,” he stated.

The Union Health Minister expressed confidence that the country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, according to the statement.

“The staunch political commitment of the Government of India to protect every citizen from Covid-19 through vaccination has enabled the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive to achieve several feats ever since its inception on January 16, 2021. 

"The nation achieved the distinction of having administered 100 crore doses on October 21. Subsequently, the prime minister gave a clarion call and launched the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign on November 3 to knock at every door and reach out to every household and immunise every citizen against Covid-19 in the spirit of Antyodaya”, Mandaviya said.

The month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination campaign aims to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first dose of vaccine, while those who are due for the second doses are motivated to take the second dose.

Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated, the statement said.

The Union Health Minister also assured people that there was no shortage of vaccine doses in the country and urged them to come forward for the second dose, and motivate those in their family and community to take both the doses.

News Network
November 22,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 22: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for persons whose houses collapsed due to rains across the state.

"We have released Rs 500 crore for roads and bridges and have made emergency rescue teams all around the city," he added.  

"This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crore). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss," he added.

News Network
November 15,2021

khurshidhome.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Nainital home of Congress leader Salman Khurshid was vandalised and set on fire by extremists today, days after his new book on Ayodhya sparked a controversy by drawing a parallel between radical "Hindutva" and radical Muslim groups.

Visuals shared by Mr Khurshid on Facebook show tall flames, charred doors and shattered window panes at his Nainital home. Two men are seen trying to douse the fire by throwing water.

Sharing the visuals, the Congress leader said in a post, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

The former Union Minister has been under the spotlight ever since the launch of his new book, ''Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times''. At the centre of the controversy is a passage that reads, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Hitting out, the BJP said Mr Khurshid's remark has hurt sentiments of Hindus and alleged that the Congress is resorting to "communal politics" to corner Muslim votes.

Soon after, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to differentiate between "Hinduism" and "Hindutva" and the BJP, in a scathing response, said Mr Gandhi and his party have a "pathological hatred" of Hinduism.

Mr Khurshid also faced some criticism from within his party, with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad terming his "Hindutva" parallel "exaggeration".

"We may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology but comparing it with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and exaggeration," Mr Azad said.

A Delhi-based lawyer has also filed a complaint against Mr Khurshid, also an eminent jurist. 

